Vikings Mascot Victor ‘Playfully Trolls’ Taylor Swift as the Chiefs Visit the US Bank Stadium Without the Pop Icon

East Rutherford, NJ October 1, 2023 Taylor Swift after watching fireworks before the start of the game. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023.

The Kansas City Chiefs recently visited the US Bank Stadium for a matchup with the Vikings. Unlike their previous two matchups, Taylor Swift was nowhere to be seen. Taking advantage of the occasion, the Vikings mascot took the opportunity to troll the pop star and the Chiefs in a hilarious way.

Viktor, Minnesota Vikings’ mischievous mascot, on his Instagram page, shared a short clip referring to Taylor Swift’s visits to Chiefs games. He made sure to troll the pop star for not turning up to witness the latest Vikings vs Chiefs clash.

Travis Kelce’s Rumored Girlfriend Trolled for Missing Chiefs Game

The Viking mascot was recently seen in a video in which he playfully pointed to the reason why Taylor could not be present in the latest matchup. The comical piece showed the Vikings’ mascot pushing a metal box, that is approximately the size of a human. With enthusiasm, the mascot pushed the box which fell to the ground in a playful jerk. Just before rushing away from the box, the mascot humorously took a guilty look at it, adding a mischievous touch as to leaving something important behind.

The accompanying caption to the post added humor, cleverly referencing Taylor Swift’s hit song. It playfully read, “She’ll Shake it Off #taylorswift”. The caption pointed to the Minnesota Vikings mascot trapping Taylor in a box and leaving her off the field, while the caption was a sly nod to Taylor Swift’s famous track titled “Shake it off”. It was released in 2014 as a part of her album ‘1989’.

The clever wordplay and the setup of the video was liked by fans from both the sides. Moreover, Taylor’s absence from the field and the Vikings’ take added a tinge of flavor to the Vikings versus Kansas City Chiefs rivalry.

Taylor Swift’s Unconventional Entry Methods

Swift’s use of unconventional methods to make appearances is not entirely new, which actually made Victor’s video even more fun. Swift reportedly uses creative tactics to maintain a low profile before her own concerts. One notable headline pointing that Taylor Swift slid into the janitor’s boxes per The Cut, to discreetly enter her concert drew much attention from the fans.

The NFL world has been immensely focused on Taylor, ever since the news of her close association with Travis Kelce came out. The speculation surrounding their connection gained momentum when Taylor was spotted leaving his Kansas City home, per PageSix. Not only this, but she was also seen supporting Travis alongside his mom in the box during Chiefs games.

The duo has set the internet in flares with almost everyone anticipating more news on them. Hence, Victor’s video on the pop icon also became an instant hit.