Vikings to Honor the Passing of Rookie CB Khyree Jackson With Season-Long Heartfelt Gesture

Two weeks ago, the NFL world was stunned by the untimely demise of the Vikings’ 4th-round pick, Khyree Jackson, in a tragic car crash. The Oregon alum had barely started his NFL career with the OTAs, but as fate would have it, things just weren’t meant to be. The Vikings and their fans have been devastated since; therefore, in a bid to support Khyree’s family, the team has announced a slew of heartfelt decisions.

Firstly, in an effort to financially aid Khyree’s family, the club announced that they would be paying the rookie’s full signing bonus to his estate. As per Spotrac, this sum will be around $827,148 as part of his contract. Secondly, reports also reveal that the Minnesota management has offered to cover a majority of the funeral expenses for Jackson’s funeral, which is set to be held this Friday.

Moreover, in honor of the Oregon alum, the Vikings have announced that his locker room would remain unused for the entirety of the 2024 season. The entire roster will also have “KJ” decals worn on their helmets in memory of their former teammate.

It’s truly heartening to see these gestures by the Minnesota Vikings. While a few hundred thousand dollars or an honorary decal won’t make it up for the bright future that Khyree had ahead of him, gestures like these in support of Jackson’s family are the least we, as a society, can do.

Thus, fans, after hearing Minnesota’s announcements, were deeply moved and took to social media to express their appreciation.

“W Vikings”: Netizens Laud the Vikings for Supporting Khyree Jackson’s Family

Unsurprisingly, the general consensus among all was of love and appreciation towards the Vikings for their heartfelt gesture. A few, meanwhile, were still shaken by the rookie’s passing and continued expressing their condolences.

As netizens above expressed, Khyree’s demise is still unbelievable. With 34 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 2 sacks for the Ducks last season, many earmarked him as a useful weapon for Minnesota.

Vikings’ Adofo-Mensah was also impressed by his press coverage and lauded him for his resilience. He arguably had a bright future ahead of him. But such is the fickle nature of life. We send all our love and support to his family during these difficult times.