Washington Wizards Honors Commanders Rookie Jayden Daniels on the Jumbotron in a Unique Fashion

Nov 4, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Commanders quarter back Jayden Daniels waves to the crowd from courtside during a timeout in the game between the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In case anyone had any doubts about who represents the face of Washington, DC’s sporting landscape, Jayden Daniels showed them the reality yesterday.

At the Capital One Arena, the Washington Wizards took on the Golden State Warriors in what turned out to be an easy victory for the Steph Curry-led side. The highlight of the matchup, however, or at least, for NFL fans, came in the second quarter. It was when Commanders rookie Quarterback Jayden Daniels entered the arena with his mother, Regina Jackson, to a rousing reception.

The reception was made even more special by the Wizards’ logistics and hospitality team, who ensured that Jayden received a warm welcome. And they did so by playing Daniels’ mind-blowing Hail Mary TD against the Bears on the jumbotron.

The most impressive aspect of the jumbotron gesture was the energetic announcement by the local host for the day. The introduction was met with an equally thunderous reception from the crowd, who were up on their feet and clapping for the rookie QB.

The Wizards showed the Hail Mary on the Jumbotron and Jayden Daniels gets an ovation from the crowd. This kid is already the face of Washington, DC

pic.twitter.com/urFLj78I2q — DC Rising (@DC__Rising) November 5, 2024

The Hail Mary TD was a fitting choice to introduce Jayden to the NBA crowd because the game-sealing play represents characteristics like fearlessness, tenacity, and unreal talent that make Jayden such a prodigy.

The entire introduction and the reception by the crowd later solidified one thing — Jayden Daniels is the next biggest, or rather the biggest, thing in Washington’s sporting world.

How did Jayden Daniels’ stocks rise so quickly in Washington?

The answer honestly is quite simple: Washington’s sports teams and talents have been a disappointment in recent years.

Take the Washington Wizards, for example. The last time the Wizards won the NBA Championship was in the 1977-78 season. The Commanders, on the other hand, last won the Super Bowl in 1991, with only four playoff wins since then.

In Jayden Daniels, the Commanders finally seem to have secured a franchise star—an athlete who can bring Washington back to its glory days. With Daniels, the NFC East team potentially has its best chance since RGIII to bring the Lombardi Trophy back home.

Before the season began, no one expected Daniels to have the impact he has had on the Commanders. In many ways, Jayden’s success has been a surprise to Washington Commanders supporters themselves, which makes his achievements even sweeter.

The winning culture that the rookie QB has brought back is something that has been missing in Washington and if the Louisiana alum keeps this up, he will be the undisputed MVP of Washington’s sporting landscape — like Brady was for Boston.