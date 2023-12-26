HomeSearch

Nidhi
|Published December 26, 2023

Watch Four Year Old Patrick Mahomes Wishing Everyone a Merry Christmas in the Cutest Manner Possible

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Bronze, Sterling, and Santa
Credit – Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram @brittanylynne

The holiday season is upon us and as everyone gears for a thrilling holiday matchup schedule, let’s go back in time for a glimpse into the childhood Christmas of a special QB. Before he became the electrifying quarterback we know today, Patrick Mahomes experienced the magic of Christmas through the eyes of a child.
A home video from 1999 reveals a glimpse into the childhood of the decorated QB. In the video, a 4-year-old Patrick Mahomes can be seen dazzling the camera, but not on the gridiron like he does now. Decked in red Christmas pajamas, Mahomes wishes the world a Merry Christmas by breaking into a rendition of the Christmas classic ‘Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer.’
A four-year-old Mahomes singing a classic melody in his little baby southern accent is not something we knew we needed to top off the 2023 season. Back to the present, Mahomes has little ones of his own and a larger family to celebrate the holiday with. With all the fame and money he has gained through his NFL career, the QB now spreads holiday cheer among less fortunate children.
The 2x MVP recently joined Early Start KC for a clothing and supply donation to support children and families living in economically distressed areas in Kansas City. The QB and his wife Brittany Mahomes met the kids to hand out the clothes and take pictures, to commemorate the heart-touching moments.

NFL Stars Spread Holiday Cheer

NFL stars have been making the holiday season all jolly for fans. From Mahomes’ clothing drive to Josh Allen giving his cap to a young fan, the holiday spirit is in the air. NFL stars like Rashan Gary, Alex Highsmith, and Amon-Ra St. Brown all wished fans a merry Christmas in a sweet video message. 

Further spreading joy during the holiday season, Atlanta Falcons’ Bijan Robinson made the Christmas wish of a young fan come true. Robinson played catch with a child during a snowy game day. The young boy was on the sidelines when Robinson surprised him with the experience of a lifetime and helped make a core memory. The holiday season is always a busy affair for NFL stars, but they make the most of it by celebrating with their fans and giving it their all on the gridiron.

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

