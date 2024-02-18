Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

A name that resonates with greatness, is a symbol of dedication, and is the epitome of success is Tom Brady. After hanging up his cleats prior to the 2023 season, the seven-time Super Bowl champ now ventures into his new role as an NFL commentator for Fox Sports. However, there hasn’t been any shortage of scrutiny since TB12 lacks experience in this area. NFL journalists and analysts even questioned his preparation for the nuanced task of play-by-play calling ahead of the start of his stint. Well, as it turns out, a fan page dedicated to the former Patriots man has a perfect reply to this.

Advertisement

While replying to a conversation about the same topic, a Tom Brady fan account on X replied with an old video of the former NFL star’s obsession with the sport, putting to rest any whispers of doubt about Brady’s readiness for his new role. It effectively silences skeptics with the note, aptly summarizing, “He will definitely be prepared.”

The clip reveals Brady’s own words: “I can literally like watch film all day. It’s almost like ‘soothing’ because I have been doing it for so long,” followed by, “I can just go for 4-5 hours without getting up from this chair.” This level of dedication is not new to those who have followed Brady’s illustrious career and only proves how far he will go in order to perfect his craft.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TomBradyDaily/status/1758602627519029530?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Tom Brady’s move into the broadcasting world has stirred up a lot of excitement as well, especially since he’s been seen getting tips from none other than Tony Romo, a former quarterback who’s nailed the transition to a color commentator. Romo puts it simply: “Just two buddies talking football,” followed by, “I’m excited for him. Tom [Brady] will exhaust every resource to be as good at this as anybody,” as per USA TODAY.

Notably, Brady’s massive deal with Fox Sports—a 10-year commitment valued at an eye-popping $375 million, the highest ever in broadcasting history. The trust Fox Sports is placing in his abilities is surely something.

Nevertheless, choosing to sit out a year to gear up for this challenge highlights Brady’s dedication to mastering his new craft, aiming to deliver top-notch analysis and insights to football fans everywhere.

Tom Brady Is Set to Replace Greg Olson

Just like he stepped in for Drew Bledsoe years ago, Tom Brady is gearing up for another significant takeover. This time, it’s in the broadcast booth, following in the footsteps of Greg Olsen, a commentator loved by many. Brady, known for his unparalleled football career, is diving into a realm where Olsen has set the bar high with his insightful analysis. Even his color commentary during the NFC Championship this year earned Olsen praise all around the NFL world.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1752384774151540801?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As he embarks on this new journey, starting in 2024, Brady is not just filling Olsen’s shoes; he’s bringing his own legacy and expertise to the commentary world, aiming to enrich fans’ viewing experiences with the depth of his football knowledge. As the 2024 season approaches, all eyes will be on Tom Brady as he takes on this new challenge.