Jason Kelce Questions NFL for Massive Increase in Fines Over ‘Frivolous Things’ During COVID: “What’s Going On, Man”?

Mar 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce reacts before the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports.

When it comes to the fines dished out by the NFL, it seems like the league has been taking things to new heights in recent years – and for some players, the reasoning behind certain penalties has left them scratching their heads in utter confusion. Enter Jason Kelce, who recently dove headfirst into the debate surrounding NFL fines during an appearance on Andrew Santino’s podcast.

Advertisement

As the conversation turned to the burning question of whether the league donates the money from fines to charity, Jason Kelce let slip a juicy tidbit. It was his observations about the league’s fine-happy antics during the COVID-19 pandemic that really raised eyebrows.

“There was a weird thing during COVID, they increased the fines on like very frivolous things, and it was like, are they trying to even out the money here, like what’s happening?” Kelce said.

To illustrate his point, the former Eagles stalwart delved into a personal experience that perfectly encapsulated the league’s seemingly petty approach to fines.

“So, like, you can’t show your knee, right? Like your sock has to come upto your pants. If there’s any space, technically, it’s a uniform violation.” Kelce continued, his voice laced with a hint of exasperation. The same thing happened with him, and he got fined by the league.

Incredulous, Kelce found himself engaging in a back-and-forth with league executives, pleading his case with a simple question: “What’s going on, man? I’ve been doing this with my pants forever. Why am I, all of a sudden, getting fined?”

Despite his best efforts, Jason Kelce ultimately ended up paying a reduced fee – one that still landed in the ballpark of a few hundred thousand dollars for what was, by all accounts, an unintentional and unavoidable infraction.

Do The NFL Fines Go To Charity?

When it comes to the fines levied by the NFL, the categories are as clear as day: Unnecessary Roughness, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Prohibited Conduct, and actions Detrimental to the Integrity of the Game. But even with these well-defined boundaries, players often find themselves scratching their heads in bewilderment as thousands of dollars disappear from their paychecks for what seem like minor infractions.

While Kelce believes the money ultimately finds its way to charitable causes, he’s not entirely sure how much of it ultimately ends up in the league’s own hands as he said,

“Supposedly, I do think that the fine money does go to a charity. I’m kind of sure on that. I’m pretty sure that that money does go into charity. I don’t know if all of it does, but I think there is a charitable component to the NFL.”

There’s been a growing unease among players regarding the NFL’s excessive fining practices. Numerous stars have voiced concerns, both privately and publicly, about the league’s iron-fisted approach and its propensity for escalating fines.

And as the complaints mount, there’s a growing sentiment that the league’s fine system has shifted from a matter of safety to an overly extortionate system.