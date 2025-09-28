“We Made It About Us All Week”: Safety Derwin James Details Chargers’ Preparation to Stop Jaxson Dart

The 0-3 New York Giants will face off against the 3-0 Los Angeles Chargers today. On paper, it looks like it should be a walk in the park for Jim Harbaugh’s men, as they’re favored by almost a touchdown to win. But Jaxson Dart, making his first career start for New York, could throw a curveball and change how the game plays out. That said, if you ask Chargers safety Derwin James, he doesn’t seem overly concerned with the first-round QB.

There are other storylines heading into the game as well. Cam Skattebo is getting his first career start, for instance, making for an exciting, new-look Giants offense that revolves around youth. Furthermore, Justin Herbert has the opportunity to cement himself as a leading MVP candidate early in the season.

By far the most interesting storyline, however, is Dart’s debut. Selected 25th overall after the Giants traded up earlier this year, the Ole Miss QB is an electrifying prospect who could be the franchise’s most promising quarterback since Eli Manning.

Despite this, James revealed that the Chargers locker room is focused and ready for the challenge.

“One play at a time, stay together, and I feel like everyone in this locker room has got each other’s backs. So, let’s play complimentary football,” James said when asked about his preparation for the week, via the NFL on CBS.

Not only that, but when the former All-Pro was asked about specifically facing Dart, he shrugged him off as a threat. “Make it about us. We made it about us all week. As long as we go out and do our keys and play our calls, we’ll be in good position.”

It was surprising to hear the safety not sound overly concerned with Dart. After all, a big talking point for the Giants so far this season has been their poor QB play from Russell Wilson. Now, with him benched, things could be looking up for the club. They’ve been competitive and had opportunities to win all three of their losses so far.

Nevertheless, the sentiment seems to have filtered from Jim Harbaugh to James. The coach was asked how he is preparing to face Dart, who doesn’t have a lot of film on him. He was also asked if his defense would have to react more rather than anticipate because of that. Even so, he didn’t sound too concerned.

“I just view defense as reacting. Offense, they have to design plays; they know where they’re going. It’s a harder element for the defense. Typically, that’s where your best athletes are, on defense. And that’s what they do. It’s a reactionary athleticism,” Harbaugh said via the Los Angeles Chargers YouTube.

Later on, the coach was asked about Malik Nabers, and he couldn’t help but rave about him.

“Oh, he’s a great play. In all phases,” Harbaugh said. “Speed, route running, grittiness at the catch point. Exceptional player.”

No doubt, Nabers is going to be a focal point for the Chargers’ defense today. And he should be. He’s a guy who can break free and go off for big games if one doesn’t account for him. Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, he logged 9 receptions for 167 yards and 2 TDs.

It’ll be interesting to see who wins this key matchup, which could potentially define the Giants’ season. James, Harbaugh, and the Chargers don’t have much to worry about with a great record and a stellar system. But New York faces immense pressure to produce with Dart, especially Brian Daboll, who could be on the hot seat if he can’t find some wins with the first-rounder at the helm.