As the 2024 NFL Draft inches closer, the majority of discussions seem to gravitate toward one name: Caleb Williams. The USC graduate is projected to go first overall, with the Chicago Bears holding the golden ticket. However, with recent developments, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner stands at a pivotal juncture.

Advertisement

The Chicago Bears, with Justin Fields at the helm, are at a crossroads that could define where the team is headed. But Caleb Williams is stirring things up with his latest move. Recent reports suggest that Williams has potentially decided to skip throwing at the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine, attracting all sorts of unwanted attention.

This decision is making fans wonder if he’s got the professional attitude needed for the big league. Being great on the field isn’t just enough at times; it’s also about showing good leadership skills. Moreover, fans have already started to question if he’s got what it takes to be the leader everyone’s looking for in a quarterback.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1761948229946511690?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The NFL Scouting Combine, a crucible for draft hopefuls, begins on February 26 and will run until March 4. Williams has opted to wait until USC’s Pro Day on March 20 to showcase his arm to NFL teams, a move over two weeks past the combine’s conclusion. This decision has sparked a range of reactions from the NFL world, with comments ranging from sarcastic jabs like “He’s getting his nails done” to more measured takes on his undeniable talent yet uncertain future as the NFL’s leading quarterback.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LionDetroit20/status/1761948659304833074?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Currency365/status/1761949631871586811?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/miketx95/status/1761948493919174918?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bigmaclionking/status/1761967283247743103?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While one fan hopes the Chicago Bears will draft him, albeit with a hint of irony, stating, “I hope the Bears take him. Dude, you sound like a diva!” Meanwhile, another supporter confidently asserts that Caleb doesn’t need to prove anything further to secure the top draft spot. Curiosity also emerges among fans, with one particularly interested in seeing how Caleb performs in other combined aspects, like testing and interviews, beyond just throwing.

QB JJ McCarthy Will Throw in the Combine

While reports suggest that Caleb Williams will likely sit out the NFL combine, National Championship-winning quarterback J.J. McCarthy is voluntarily participating in the combine. Events like these offer a big stage where you get to show off what you can do, and McCarthy seems to accept the challenge. So the question remains: Will this affect William’s future in the league?

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1761954929588007272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The narrative around Caleb Williams is a complex one. As the NFL Draft approaches, the conversation has shifted from what Williams can do with a pigskin to how he handles the weight of expectations.