Kyler Murray News: Jonathan Jones Expects a Daniel Jones-Type Situation After Vikings’ No-Tag Clause

After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Kyler Murray is set for a fresh start with the Minnesota Vikings. However, the structure of his new deal, and one unique clause within it, has already sparked comparisons to another recent quarterback situation around the league.

Advertisement

During an appearance discussing Murray’s signing, Jonathan Jones broke down the financial details behind the move and what it could mean for both sides moving forward.

Murray entered free agency after being released by Arizona, where injuries limited him to just five games last season. Despite the move, the Cardinals still carry a large portion of his financial obligations.

According to Jones, Murray’s deal with Minnesota is a one-year contract worth the veteran minimum, meaning the Vikings will pay him roughly $1.3 million in 2026. The bulk of his salary will still come from Arizona.

“The Minnesota Vikings will be paying him $1.3 million,” Jones explained. “But that is not all that Kyler Murray will be taking home in the 2026 NFL season. The Arizona Cardinals owed him $36.8 million. The Cardinals will now pay him $35.5 million, and the Vikings are picking up $1.3 million of that deal.”

This type of financial setup has become increasingly common in the NFL when high-salary players are released. Jones pointed out that similar arrangements have occurred with other quarterbacks in recent years, where a former team covers most of the salary while the new team takes on a minimal financial risk.

For Minnesota, it essentially creates a low-cost opportunity to evaluate Murray while Arizona absorbs the majority of the contract.

Another notable element of Murray’s deal is a no-franchise-tag clause, which could shape how the situation unfolds after the season.

Jones explained that teams typically want the option to use the franchise tag on a player who performs well. However, Minnesota agreed to waive that right as part of Murray’s one-year opportunity.

“But one interesting note on this contract — there is a no-tag clause on it,” Jones said. “Typically, teams like to reserve the right to be able to use the franchise tag on players if they are balling out.”

Because of that clause, Murray could control his own future if he performs well in 2026.

“They agreed, okay, we’re not going to promise you the Week 1 starting job,” Jones continued. “You’re going to have to earn it. But if you play well, you will have the option to potentially be a free agent heading into 2027.”

Jones compared the setup to the recent situation involving Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts. In that case, a short-term opportunity turned into a longer-term agreement after a successful trial run.

“If all goes well and he balls out, we could see a situation like Daniel Jones with the Indianapolis Colts where ultimately he reached a deal,” Jones explained. “That one-year tryout period worked out well for both sides.”

For Murray and the Vikings, the contract essentially creates a low-risk audition with high upside. If Murray regains his Pro Bowl form — something he showed earlier in his career with Arizona — Minnesota could look to extend him. But because of the no-tag clause, they would have to negotiate a new deal rather than simply using the franchise tag to retain him.