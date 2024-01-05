“We’ll See You in Court”: LA Chargers Take a Subtle But Hilarious Dig at Jimmy Kimmel After Aaron Rodgers’ Bombshell Jeffrey Epstein Take

The Los Angeles Chargers injected humor into their campaign for Cameron Dicker’s Pro Bowl spot, cleverly tweeting, “We’ll see you in court” while tagging the official NFL page. The timing sparks speculation about a playful jab at the ongoing Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers feud, adding a touch of wit to the Chargers’ promotional efforts.

It was definitely a unique angle to the Pro Bowl push, however, the playful nature was much appreciated after Dicker couldn’t make it to the Pro Bowl. Fans lauded the Chargers’ PR team for their subtle dig, suggesting that Jimmy Kimmel might benefit from an attorney like Cameron Dicker.

Some fans inquired about Kimmel’s reaction to the trolling, while others hoped he wouldn’t take offense, emphasizing the jesting nature of Aaron Rodgers’ previous comments. A request surfaced for the Chargers’ PR team to avoid taking matters to court, playfully contrasting with Kimmel’s recent legal threat.

Jimmy Kimmel’s social media lashing at Aaron Rodgers escalated after the quarterback mentioned him in connection with the Epstein list. Kimmel took the matter seriously, accusing Rodgers of putting his family at risk and threatening legal action.

For those who do not know, the Epstein list is a list that comprises names of prominent figures, linking them to alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Not many know who would be taking the next step in this feud, however, Pat McAfee knew what is best for his show.

Pat McAfee Extends Apology

Pat McAfee probably found himself and his show in the midst of controversy as Aaron Rodgers reignited his feud with Jimmy Kimmel on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

The former NFL kicker addressed the situation and apologized for the media storm that followed Rodgers’ remarks about the impending release of court documents linking individuals to Jeffrey Epstein. Pat McAfee acknowledged the freewheeling nature of his show and the potential consequences of jokes turning into serious allegations. McAfee said in his address,

“Some things obviously people get very pissed off about, especially when they’re that serious allegations. So we apologize for being a part of it. I can’t wait to hear what Aaron has to say about it. Hopefully, those two will just be able to settle this, you know, not work wise, but be able to chit chat and move along.”

McAfee said that after the Rose Bowl game, they were operating on minimal sleep. The show unintentionally escalated a playful jab between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel into a massive overnight story. McAfee emphasized the show’s intent to be uplifting and fun but recognized the need for caution when humor intersects with serious topics.

Pat McAfee expressed understanding for both Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel, acknowledging the potential for upset feelings on Kimmel’s part due to his high-profile position at Disney, which also owns ESPN. McAfee recognized the history of banter between Rodgers and Kimmel, attributing it to playful “s***-talking” rather than malicious intent. He ultimately pointed out the need for clarification from Rodgers on the nature of his comments.