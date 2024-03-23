Outkick’s Hot Mic Hosts Support Stephen a Smith’s Outburst Against CNN After Aaron Rodgers – Sandy Hook Debacle

Aaron Rodgers has had a terrible last few weeks. The first wave hit with the news of Aaron Rodgers getting shortlisted as Robert Kennedy Jr.’s running mate. The independent presidential candidate has become an extremely divisive figure in the American political landscape, with his anti-vaccine stance and weird theories about American water turning children into transgenders, and as soon as the association rumors got out, Rodgers had to endure a lot of flak for it. However, things went from bad to worse for the star QB when CNN broke a bombshell report claiming Aaron Rodgers in 2013, in a private conversation, told their correspondent Pamela Brown that the Sandy Hook shooting case was a hoax and the victims were crisis actors. The report said that Rodgers believed the entire incident to be a government coverup. The report has sent shockwaves across the NFL world with Rodgers getting extreme criticism from all corners. Amidst this turmoil, Rodgers seems to have an ally in Stephen A. Smith, who recently bashed the outlet for publishing such a story without any evidence. Reacting to this, OutKick Hot Mic co-hosts, Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow, voiced their two cents. View on Website

For the uninitiated, Smith, on his show, asked CNN why they released this breaking news in 2024 when, as per their reports, they had it since 2013. He hinted that the timing from CNN might be part of their plot to thwart Rodgers’ foray into politics.

“Now for me in the interest of fairness, I would ask this to the CNN reporter and CNN as a network. Why are we hearing about this just now if this is what transpired in 2013?” Stephen A. argued. “How is that happening if you’re in the news business? How is something relevant 12 years later when you never mentioned it 12 years ago? I understand that Aaron Rodgers may be a VP running mate of RFK Jr but he isn’t yet, and if he isn’t yet, then what would be the reason for bringing this up now?”

Smith didn’t stop there. He then demanded CNN and correspondent Pamela Brown to back up their report with due evidence. He reiterated the gravity of the allegations laid by the publication and also mentioned that Rodgers pleaded his innocence in public. Hence, Smith believes the onus is now on CNN to prove their report with evidence.

“And if you’re going to bring this up now, where’s the evidence, because I got news for you. After Aaron Rogers issued his statement, the burden is on Miss Pamela Brown, the burden is on CNN. Where’s your evidence? You reported allegations of Aaron Rogers being associated with a conspiracy theory that denies the killings, the murders of elementary school kids in Sandy Hook Elementary School. Where’s your evidence? That’s where the onus lies now.”

Outkick Hot Mic Hosts also agreed with Stephen Smith’s belief that this is all being done to target Rodgers and RFK. In particular, Chad opined that this was done to discredit RFK’s presidential run. He believes that CNN and the left-wing media want to portray any right-wing supporter in a negative light to foil their presidential plans. Moreover, co-host Jonathan also agreed with this sentiment of Rodgers getting caught in the crossfire.

“They are disavowing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for even considering him. That’s the goal here,” Chad Withrow said. “[Their plan is] ‘let me tell you about a private conversation I had in 2013 with Aaron Rodgers that’ll show you how much of a quack he is, and how much of a quack Robert F Kennedy Jr is for daring to question vaccines at all, that’s what they’re trying to do here. It’s implementing doubt to anyone else that’s showing [support] – oh these are just an extreme ‘Wing looney bin’ people that you don’t need to vote for. Why? Because they want their candidate ultimately to win.” All said and done, Stephen A. Smith is right in demanding proof from the publication. The burden of evidence becomes even heavier on CNN after Aaron Rodgers’s recent statement. Aaron Rodgers Pleads Innocence in His Recent Public Statement

After a barrage of negative PR and comments from fans and media, the former Green Bay Packers QB finally broke his silence around the allegations. He took to “X” with a public statement and first reminded people that he has gone on record multiple times in the past to express his sorrow for the tragedy. He pleaded innocence by denying the report’s allegations that Rodgers believed the tragedy to be a hoax. The multiple-time Pro Bowler ended the statement by sharing his condolences to the victims and urged people to learn from the tragedy to prevent such cases in the future. “As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place,” Rodgers wrote. “Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community.”

All said and done, Rodgers’ apology is simple and to the point. The ball is now in CNN’s court to prove their report. It will be interesting to see how this plot thickens with time. Stay tuned.