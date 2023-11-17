Jason Kelce Claims Himself to Be Sexier Than Pedro Pascal, Usher, as He Weighs In on All the Sexiest Man Alive Finalists

The Philadelphia Eagles’ star center is not only an intimidating presence on the field but also has a killer sense of humor. However, in a game-changing move off the gridiron, Jason Kelce has made his way into another unexpected arena. He has emerged as one of the six finalists for the 2023 issue of ‘People’s Sexiest Man Alive’, alongside Pedro Pascal, Jamie Foxx, Usher, and several others.

The news has left many wondering, as this has been an untapped arena for the charismatic center. Kelce himself couldn’t be prouder of this unexpected accomplishment, as he accepted the announcement gracefully.

“I’ve been wondering what’s been taking so long,” Kelce humorously remarked. https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1722770085251784740

The father of three also believes that he is sexier than most other names on the finalist table, which includes the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Lenny Kravitz.

Jason Kelce and Travis Discuss His ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Competitors

On their latest podcast episode of ‘New Heights’, Travis Kelce took the opportunity to playfully ridicule his brother, even quipping, ‘one of the ugliest people I’ve ever seen in my life’. The two discussed Jason’s views on everybody who made it to the list except him. Talking about his competitors, Jason added,

“I’m way sexier than him [Pedro Pascal]. Usher was sexy in the early 2000s.”

Moreover, he had an interesting take on Jamie Foxx, who also made it as a finalist, calling him ‘pretty sexy’. Another finalist, Lenny Kravitz, also became a topic of conversation for the Kelce brothers.

“When I think of Lenny Kravitz, I’m like that guy is a pretty sexy guy,” said Jason.

The Eagles center teased another finalist, Timothée Chalamet, adding that Timothée’s not really Jason’s style, which made Travis burst into laughter. He also quipped that the actor became a finalist simply because of his ‘sexy’ name.

Travis then inquired how Kylie reacted to this big reveal, and Jason wittily shared that it was obvious from the start, jokingly mentioning it was the same for everyone else in the world.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzrvysGLUrQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Nevertheless, Travis continually referred to Jason as ‘Sexy Batman’, who is usually referred to as ‘Fat Batman’. He also jokingly added how the family reacted to Jason getting featured in the 2023 issue and quipped that they all thought that the magazine must’ve done it by mistake.

The duo made sure to entertain their viewers with their playful banter, as usual. However, the intrigue around the Kelce Brothers is at an all-time high with the Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup just around the corner. The face-off is set to happen at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on November 20. This is one of the most anticipated matches of the season as the historic rivals try to score an upset over each other with the Kelce brothers on opposite sides of the MNF battle.