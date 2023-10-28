“We’re Gonna be Long Gone”: Jason & Travis Kelce Want a Gold Medal at the Olympics, But Don’t Have Age on their Sidehr4

Flag football is coming to the Olympics and the Kelce brothers are beyond excited. The International Olympic Committee announced last week that Flag football will be added to the summer games in Los Angeles to be held in 2028.

The superstar duo of Jason and Travis Kelce expressed their excitement about the addition of flag football in the Olympics and even their desire to be part of it. However, while the Kelce brothers are delighted with the sport going global, they don’t think they’ll still be active as NFL players by 2028.

Will Jason and Travis Play for the USA in the 2028 Olympics?

The introduction of flag football in the Olympics has NFL athletes and the league excited for the global exposure. Some football players have even shown their interest in representing their country on a global scale. And it seems Travis Kelce is also onboard, while Jason is a little skeptical. When Travis asked if the two of them together would make an undefeatable duo in flag football, Jason said,

“You’re out of your mind…The whole reason I started playing football was so I could hit people and put a helmet on. Flag football is not going to be drawing to my strengths.”

The announcement has generated a lot of interest from players in the league, and the NFL itself has been encouraging participation in the Olympic squad. Tyreek Hill, AJ Brown, Micah Parsons, and even retired TE Gronk have expressed interest in going to the Olympics. While the Kelce brothers are excited about the prospect of a version of their favorite sport going international, they are more practical and said that they would probably be too old to play by 2028. Speaking of this, Jason said,

“2028…yeah we’re gonna be long gone. I don’t wanna speak for Gronk but Gronk’s gonna be a little bit old at that point too.”

Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce, at 34, are the same age, and Gronk had already retired by the age of 29. Jason Kelce is 35 years old and has already hinted that he would be retiring after this season, so it’s probable that these three especially will not be making it onto the Olympic squad. However, as Travis said, they can still be “assistant coaches or something.”

Travis Kelce Could Definitely Play Lacrosse in The Olympics