“We’ve Always Been a Football-Minded Family”: Deion Sanders Hypes Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders at Big 12 Pro Day

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field.

Deion Sanders cemented his legacy as one of the greatest athletes of all time, earning a place in the Hall of Fame. Now, his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, are looking to carry on that legacy by making their mark in the NFL after standout college careers. They aim to establish the Sanders name among the great football families, alongside the Matthews and the Mannings.

While challenges and skeptics are inevitable, Coach Prime is confident that he has raised his sons to overcome adversity. He believes their hunger, drive, and unwavering determination will push them beyond expectations—all the way to victory.

Deion Sanders was front and center at the Big 12 Pro Day, proudly supporting his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. While there, he caught up with NFL analyst Bucky Brooks, using the opportunity to shower his sons with praise while calling out the doubters who continue to question their talent.

“Shedeur is a winner. He is very intelligent and very understanding. Like when we used to travel when they were kids going to the Airports and we in the Admiral’s club relaxing. We were on the board man. I was writing defenses up on the board and they were trying to figure out how to beat me- he and Shilo. So we’ve always been a football-minded family,” he gushed.

As a proud father, he didn’t hold back when talking about Shedeur, emphasizing that he has personally molded him for this moment. And he has proof to back up his claims. The Buffaloes QB has always had a sharp, inquisitive mind, and they’ve worked tirelessly on how to perform under pressure—whether on the field or in front of the cameras.

Despite the constant criticism and false narratives aimed at them, Deion believes that adversity only makes them stronger. Shedeur, in particular, is fully prepared to handle the pressure and fame that comes with being a quarterback, proving he can thrive under the spotlight.

While Deion has spent years preparing his sons for this moment, grooming them for success, he has also taken another young son under his wing over the past three years—Travis Hunter. Like Shedeur and Shilo, Hunter has been learning from Coach Prime, honing his skills, and preparing to rise to the occasion as he sets his sights on the NFL.

Deion Sanders lavishes praises on Travis Hunter and his special talent

Coach Prime didn’t let Bucky Brooks downplay Travis Hunter’s talent, boldly declaring him “the best two-way player ever.” But what makes Hunter the best? According to the two-time Super Bowl champion, it all comes down to his relentless drive to push himself and his unwavering commitment to improvement. Hunter has always been obsessed with mastering the game, constantly learning and refining his craft.

” Want, desire, willingness to learn, to listen and to work. The guys that don’t work, it won’t work. Travis Hunter loves the game. He is in love with the game. Don’t really care about necessities, who he is, and the accolades that he possesses. This guy loves to play the game of football.”

That’s why, in Deion’s eyes, restricting Hunter to a single role simply doesn’t make sense. He insists that the Heisman winner would be both the best cornerback and wide receiver on whichever team drafts him. The fact that no one has done this full-time in the NFL before is irrelevant—Travis Hunter is different.

He has spent his career breaking barriers and shattering expectations, and Deion wants to see him land with a team that recognizes his rare talent and gives him the chance to shine on both sides of the ball.

Like Deion, we are all eager to see where the trio of Shedeur, Shilo, and Travis land in the NFL.