“Wes Welker Still Heavily Into Psychedelics?”: Dolphins’ WR Coach Rating Tyreek Hill Over Randy Moss Infuriates NFL Fans

Jan 1, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach and former New England Patriots player Wes Welker on the field for warm up before the start of the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker has ignited a firestorm in the NFL community with his recent comments comparing Tyreek Hill to the legendary Randy Moss. His bold assertion that Hill, currently under his coaching, surpasses Moss in skill has left fans and analysts alike bewildered and indignant.

Randy Moss and Wes Welker have played together during their time with the New England Patriots. Yet, Welker focused on Tyreek Hill’s work ethic. He also mentioned Hill’s approach to games as impressive and unique, while highlighting his running ability throughout the entire route.

Randy Moss is famous for his record with 982 catches, 15,292 yards, and 156 touchdowns in his 14 seasons. He has achieved many records in his name. He has scored 1,000 yards in ten seasons and also leads with touchdown catches five times.

In contrast, Tyreek Hill, though outstanding in his own right with 686 catches, 9,664 yards, and 73 touchdowns in eight seasons, still has a considerable distance to cover to match Moss’s achievements.

Fans did not agree with Welker’s analysis and took to the comment section to flame the coach:

A user commented, “Welker is still heavy into psychedelics, I see.”

Another one wrote, “Is he really saying Randy can’t run every route? Randy Moss is the greatest WR of all time.”

A comment read, “This is such a homer take. Moss played for a division rival of my team, and I can say unequivocally that he is on a different tier.”

A fan mentioned, “Randy is the greatest receiver of all time. Stop playing with that man.”

Another wrote, “Let’s not forget the drugs”

The backlash took an interesting turn as fans began linking Welker’s past to his current statements. Back in 2014, Welker faced a suspension for using Molly (MDMA), which he vehemently denied, claiming ignorance about the substance.

Fans Dig up Dirt: Wes Welker’s Drug Controversy

Welker, then a WR for the Denver Broncos, was suspended for four games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. In his defense, Welker made a statement suggesting that he regularly tracks everything that enters his body, indicating that someone might have spiked his drink. Welker’s insistence that he never knowingly took drugs to gain a competitive advantage didn’t fully convince the public.

His suspension was for amphetamine use, and despite his appeal, the decision stood. This episode from Welker’s past, resurfacing amidst the current controversy, suggests that fans are not just upset about his comments on Hill and Moss but also skeptical due to his previous drug-related suspension.

Although a few agree with Welker’s viewpoint, considering Hill’s recent stats and form, most fans believe Moss’s remarkable legacy is beyond comparison.