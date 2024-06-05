Tyreek Hill Contract Talk: Superstar WR Exudes Positivity While Discussing His Extension Deal & Justin Jefferson’s Contract

Dec 31, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) on the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill is in Miami and he’s feeling great. And the way his recent media interaction went, it seems good things are happening for the WR on the negotiation table. Hill was a picture of happiness as he addressed several questions about his contract. His happiness could very well be equated to how Justin Jefferson’s contract extension has reset the WR market.

Advertisement

A positive and confident Hill, while happy to be back with his team in Magic City, had only a few words to say about his contract:

“You know what I’mma let my agent do his job that’s his job man. His job is to be great at that and my job is obviously you know to come out here and continue to do whatever I can to help this team win.”

It seems the WR is choosing to keep mum about his contract but his vibrant smile indicates that his interactions with the team have been going in the right direction. For now, though, he’s going to let his agent do his job.

And his agent has a gargantuan task on his hands now, given Jefferson’s extension with the Vikings. Minnesota has signed its star WR to a four-year, $140 million contract extension that includes $110 million guaranteed, effectively making him the highest-paid non-QB player in the league.

Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus hinted that could be in line for another salary increase, shortly after Jefferson’s new deal. Since 2022, several WRs have gotten huge paydays, so it seems inevitable that Hill would seek to establish himself back in the top-5 salaries in the market. However, Hill says “being greedy isn’t going to help the team.”

So, while negotiations are definitely happening based on what Hill and his agent have said till now, it’s not immediately clear what they will be seeking to achieve this off-season. Regardless, getting unseated as the highest-paid WR in the league hasn’t dampened Hill’s spirits or his well-wishes for Jefferson.

The challenge, going forward, for Hill and his agent, is going to be striking a balance, making sure Hill is paid the best possible number, without disadvantaging the rest of the team.

How Does Tyreek Hill Compartmentalize?

When speaking to the press, Hill was asked about balancing his emotions regarding his payout while on the field. His mantra for performing well is simple: focus on one thing at a time. On the field, his attention is solely on the game. When discussing his contract with the front office, that’s his only focus. Similarly, when spending time with his family, football is not on his mind.

The Cheetah emphasized that his energy and attention are always directed at what is in front of him at the moment. Living in the moment, especially with his family, is his priority. His relaxed manner of answering suggests he is in a good headspace. As Hill maintains this healthy mental outlook, the team’s prospects seem promising.