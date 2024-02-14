What is the Budget for Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Parade?

Downtown Kansas City is preparing itself for an exciting Valentine’s Day celebration which would feature a parade to celebrate the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl victory in five years. Mayor Quinton Lucas has been sharing details on X, formerly known as Twitter, about Wednesday’s events following the thrilling 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Insider Joe Pompliano reported that a whopping $2.2 million budget is set to be allocated for the parade where the KCPD is expecting a large turnout of around 500,000—600,000 attendees. Mayor Quinton updated that the City offices will be closed but over 1,000 city employees from various departments (Police, Fire, Public Works, Parks, Aviation, Water, and more) will be ensuring a clean, safe, and smooth navigation for the festivities.

The Kansas City fans are also eager to know if Taylor Swift will join her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Chiefs Parade and victory speeches. The pop star may have a challenge due to her commitments in Melbourne for the Eras Tour. She has to be there by Friday 6 p.m. and the flight itself takes about 17 hours.

There were claims by the New York Post that city officials had asked Taylor Swift to skip the parade, but these were denied by Mayor Lucas. He asked the fans to “stay tuned” to see if the 14-time Grammy winner would attend the festivities, implying that the Kansas City police are well prepared to welcome the large crowd.

The local school districts have also canceled their classes. Moreover, Police Chief Stacey Graves guarantees a robust security presence with 600 officers along the route.

What Happens After Winning the Super Bowl?

One of the oldest traditions of American football is that the Super Bowl champions celebrate their victory at Disney World. The custom is said to combine athletic achievement with the magic of childhood. It is not just a trip; it celebrates the champions to be a part of the Super Bow lore alongside the famous Lombardi Trophy.

The Super Bowl MVPs headline parades at Disney World or Disneyland. The Kansas City Chiefs players will also receive a $164,000 bonus in addition to other rewards like a ring in a later ceremony, a trip to Disney, and the parade in their hometown.

The said bonus is $7,000 more than last year’s Super Bowl prize. Interestingly, the winners in 1967 got $15,000, which is a 993% increase in the winning prize, when not accounting for inflation. With the insane spike in viewership this year, the bonus is only expected to get bigger in the upcoming season.