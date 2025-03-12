Tom Brady Reveals His “True Love” as Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Welcomes Her New Baby

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are living their lives to the fullest. The heartbreak of their 2022 divorce seems to have subsided as the former couple embraces new beginnings. While the former Victoria’s Secret Agent gave birth to a baby in February, Brady has found success on the professional front during this time.

Advertisement

His role as Fox’s lead analyst and interviews with stars like Patrick Mahomes helped the network maximize its record-breaking 127.7 million viewership for the 2025 Super Bowl. Alongside his career, Brady has prioritized his duties as a father without sacrificing his personal love—football.

In a move that could delight his football fans, the seven-time Super Bowl winner shared an Instagram story, showing him throwing a football. He captioned it, “true love,” another reminder that football has always been his first passion even after his retirement.

Retired Tom Brady showcases his “true love” by throwing the football. pic.twitter.com/jtCeBDcsBW — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) March 12, 2025

Earlier, during his appearance on The Pivot Podcast last May, Brady expressed his deep love for the game. Speaking candidly, he revealed that his goal was never just to be a champion but something deeper.

“It was never to be a champion. I love just throwing the football. When I throw the football and I see that ball spiral out of my hands, I’m like, ‘Woo! Love that! You guys want to go to the beach? Let’s throw the football. I’ll have a hell of a time. We would laugh, we would probably play for three hours out there,’” Brady said, a clear indication that retirement hasn’t diminished his passion.

On the other hand, the supermodel, who once called her divorce “the death of her dream,” has also moved on gracefully. After resuming her modeling career following a six-month break in March 2023, a source close to Gisele confirmed her relationship with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, in February 2024 to Page Six.

The couple spent time in Costa Rica during the offseason, where Brady and Gisele’s daughter, Vivian, joined them for spending quality time together.

While Brady and Gisele have not engaged in any public conversations since their split, they continue to co-parent their children—Benjamin, Vivian, and Jack. Notably, Brady included a picture of Gisele in his Mother’s Day Instagram story in May 2024, a sign that the two maintain a respectful relationship post-divorce.

“When I was 26 years old and he was 29, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance,” Gisele said in a 2023 Vanity Fair interview, which indicates that she cares about Tom Brady’s mental well-being.

Indeed, the former couple have moved on and found success. However, what continues to make them special is the shared values they cherish after their 2022 split.