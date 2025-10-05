What Is the “Prisoner Exchange” Tradition That Happens Before Service Academy Football Games?

Dec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cadets and Midshipmen participate in the prisoner exchange ceremony before the first half of the the 125th Army-Navy game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Almost everyone gets hyped for the classic college football rivalries like Alabama-Auburn, Michigan-Ohio State, and Texas-Oklahoma. But there are plenty of other exciting matchups that don’t get as much love from fans. Or national attention, or media buzz.

One of those often-overlooked showdowns is Army vs. Navy. These two service teams have gone head-to-head every year since 1930, playing straight through, even during World War II.

So it’s no surprise that these games are loaded with pageantry and traditions, one of the most loved being the “Prisoner Exchange.” But no … no actual prisoners are involved in this. It’s just the students taking part in the tradition.

Before the annual showdown on the gridiron, a select group of cadets and midshipmen (in their junior year) spend a semester studying at the other academy. It might sound like crossing into enemy territory, but that’s not really the case for these so-called “Prisoners,” as they’ve explained in interviews.

During their time at their sister academies, these students get to observe training and even join in on certain activities. Of course, there are some pranks and friendly hazing … but what academy doesn’t have that?

After the semester, the “Prisoners” get to come home, and the celebration happens just before the annual Army Black Knights vs. Navy Midshipmen game.

The swap is made on the field, where the students are welcomed back to their own school and rejoin their classmates in the stands. It’s an emotional moment for everyone involved, with cheers, claps from classmates and seniors, and plenty of hugs.

As you can see above, the participants run back to their team’s side of the stands and are welcomed back warmly. It’s a feeling not many get to experience in life. Notably, this was an Air Force-Navy Prisoner Exchange from the weekend, and they are far less publicized.

This year’s Army-Navy showdown will take place on December 13, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. And because these games are played on neutral fields, M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Ravens, will host the matchup this year.

The “Prisoner Exchange” tradition alone is reason enough to mark your calendar, because we, for one, can’t wait.