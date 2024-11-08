“One of These is the Brett Favre Ball”: Brandon Flowers Shows Off His First ‘Special’ Intercepted Football

Nov. 30, 2008; Oakland, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Brandon Flowers (24) before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

NFL players are some of the biggest memorabilia collectors in the sports sphere. Whether it’s postgame jersey swaps or locker room game balls, these athletes bring home mementos of their career accomplishments every week.

Former cornerback Brandon Flowers spent nine years in the NFL. His first two interceptions came in his 2008 rookie season, off then New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre. The second interception went 91 yards the other way for Flowers’ first professional touchdown.

That scoring play came with the Kansas City Chiefs. Flowers recounted the play on a recent episode of the Love You Bro podcast, and showed hosts Jude and Jamie Davila the pigskin he took from Favre to the house while walking them through his emotions.

“One of these balls is the Brett Favre ball… It was the most surreal feeling that you could possibly have. You know how hard it is… to be able to pick a ball off while [the Jets are] in the red zone in the fourth quarter. [Then] run 90 something yards to go up on the road?”

Flowers ended the game with eight combined tackles, two passes defended and the touchdown. However, one key question went unanswered: which team won?

Did Brandon Flowers’ pick-six carry Kansas City to victory?

When Flowers got his hands on Favre’s errant pass, he took the Chiefs from a four-point deficit (21-17) to a three-point lead (24-21). The scoring change came with less than 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

New York reached the their own 45-yard line on the next possession, but had to punt the ball back to Kansas City. The Chiefs then went three-and-out, giving the ball back to the Jets. Return man Leon Washington fielded the kick at his own 9-yard line, and ran it back to New York’s 46-yard line to set Favre up for a game-winning drive.

On 1st-and-10, Favre was sacked for a loss of five. But from then on, he was perfect. The future Hall of Famer completed all four of his pass attempts during the possession for 46 yards. And on 2nd-and-5 with 1:00 remaining in regulation, he found Laveraneus Coles for a 15-yard touchdown.

Kansas City’s offense fought valiantly to jump back in front. But a failed 4th-and-1 pass from the Jets 31-yard line resulted in a turnover on downs. One Favre kneel down ran out the clock and locked up a 28-24 win.

New York improved to 4-3, and ended up finished the campaign 9-7, but missed the playoffs. The Chiefs dropped to 1-6 in what ended up being a 2-14 season. That record was the worst in the AFC, but netted them the third pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, behind the Detroit Lions (0-16) and St. Louis Rams (2-14).