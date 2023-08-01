“Was a Cowboys Fan Growing Up”: ‘Texas Born’ Patrick Mahomes Names His Favorite Retired Quarterback of All Time

The quarterback trio of Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota, and Kirk Cousins recently sat down for an interview to promote their Netflix series ‘Quarterback’. When asked about their favorite retired quarterbacks, Mahomes’ response left everyone surprised and intrigued. While Mahomes has already etched his name in NFL history in a short span, it’s heartwarming to see him pay homage to his favorite retired quarterback.

With his roots in Texas, a football-crazed state, Patrick Mahomes picked a local legend as his favorite retired QB. He named Tony Romo, the former star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, as his all-time favorite. The unexpected choice raised eyebrows, but Mahomes had a solid reason behind it.

Tony Romo is Patrick Mahomes’ Favorite Retired QB

Patrick Mahomes, the standout quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, recently revealed his admiration and strong connection to Tony Romo during an episode of Still Watching Netflix. Hailing from Texas himself, Mahomes naturally gravitates towards the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, seeing him as both an inspiration and a role model. When asked, he named Romo his favorite retired QB stating,

“I would say Tony Romo. Obviously I’m from Texas, so I was a Cowboys fan growing up. I liked the way he [Tony] played, always was making stuff happen out there.” Beyond football, Mahomes also found inspiration in Romo’s golfing skills, sharing, “I even like how he golfs even more and that’s how I hope my golf game is one day.”

Romo’s talent on the field was evident as he achieved four Pro Bowl selections and left a lasting impact on the Dallas Cowboys. According to Britannica, Romo threw for 34,183 yards (29th most in NFL history) and, a 97.1 career passer rating (fourth highest ever) and 248 touchdowns (21st all-time).

Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota Reflect on Their Favorite Retired Quarterbacks

The conversation continued as Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota revealed their absolute favorite QBs and why they loved them. Kirk mentioned Drew Brees as one of his most preferred QBs from the past. “My favorite retired quarterback would probably be Drew Brees. I grew up watching him when he was at Purdue in college and then all the way through his pro career. I kind of tried to pattern my game after him,” he claimed.

Marcus Mariota on the other hand chose Steve Young as his favorite retired QB. Talking about his preference for him, Marcus said, “Growing up, my pops was a huge 49ers fan. He would always talk to me about Steve Young.” He continued, “You know, I just thought my game kind of was comparable to that. I felt like I could kind of run and throw just around the same sort of level as he could.”

The interview with the quarterback trio of Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota, and Kirk Cousins provided fascinating insights into their own favorite retired quarterbacks. Mahomes' surprising choice of Tony Romo as his all-time favorite showcased his Texas roots and admiration for the Dallas Cowboys.