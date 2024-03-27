Stylish George Kittle Rocks His Gorgeous Wife Claire Kittle’s Jersey at Carver–Hawkeye Arena During Iowa vs West Virginia Clash

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle isn’t only famous for his amazing football talents but also for his unique style off the field. When he is out playing in the NFL, his wife, Claire, always shows up in the stands, proudly sporting his jersey. But recently, Kittle decided it was his turn to show his appreciation to Claire in a special way.

Monday night saw an exciting game between the top-ranked Iowa State Hawkeyes and the No. 8 West Virginia, with Iowa City as the battleground. Although Caitlin Clark stole the show with a 64-54 win, there was a moment when all eyes turned to 49ers TE George Kittle.

George and Claire Kittle attended the NCAA women’s basketball game, with George sporting a yellow jersey representing Iowa State. While it showed his support for the Hawkeyes, many noticed how snugly the jersey fit George’s athletic frame.

As the camera focused on him, George waved and then turned around, revealing the name “Till” in bold black letters on his jersey, along with the number 3. Surprisingly, there’s no “Till” on the current Hawkeyes roster and it turns out, it’s his wife’s last name.

And the reason for the tight jersey fit? It’s because he was wearing his wife’s basketball jersey. Upon seeing this heartwarming gesture, fans called out the tight fit of the jersey while some praised him for his efforts.

A fan stated,“Oh you meant like WEARING wearing HER jersey not just a replica “

Another one wrote, “Looks like her actual jersey. “

A social media user expressed, “No one could’ve gotten my guy an XL?”

A different one mentioned, “Goated husband”

Someone else said, “I never knew his wife was a balla. Congrats to George tho he winning on and off the field “

This wasn’t the first time George Kittle showed his love like this. During the 2023 NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions, he arrived at the stadium wearing a black t-shirt with his wife’s name on it.

It was a sweet gesture from the San Francisco 49ers TE, showing the same support he receives during the NFL season to his wife, Claire. Even though Claire wasn’t playing with the team, there was a special reason why he chose to wear her jersey to the Iowa State game.

Claire Kittle’s Basketball Journey

George Kittle chose to wear the jersey as a tribute to his wife, who used to play basketball for the Hawkeyes from 2012 to 2015. George and Claire are both athletes and college sweethearts who met during their time at Iowa State.

Claire’s basketball journey started back in high school at Wahlert Catholic High School, where she became the third all-time leading scorer and even got nominated for McDonald’s All-American. Then, at Iowa State, she played for all four years, averaging 1.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Her journey took a turn when a recurring knee injury brought her basketball career to a halt during her senior year of college. Despite this setback, she wouldn’t alter a single thing in her life. She believes that the knee injury is what made her the stronger person she is today.