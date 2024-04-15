Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Make Waves at Coachella, Pop Icon’s $28 Hat and $1050 Sneakers Steal the Limelight

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently made headlines when they were spotted attending the Coachella music festival in California. The star couple turned the music festival into their date night enjoying themselves with a dash of PDA. However, the major highlight of their appearance at the festival was their outfit. Taylor Swift, once again gave a subtle nod to her relationship with her outfit.

After wearing Erin Andrews’s designed KC Chiefs varsity jacket in red for her Super Bowl appearance, Taylor this time styled herself with “New Heights” Merchandise. Wearing an all-black outfit with a hint of white in her jacket, Swift rightly chose a lowkey subdued look for her public appearance. However, the highlights were her accessories.

She peppered the black and white outfit with a $28 green “New Heights Show” podcast cap. Her bottomwear for the night was a practical choice as she picked Gucci’s $1050 worth ‘Rhyton Sneaker’ to traverse through the Coachella crowd.

Travis Kelce also had a chill vibe going for his outfit. The KC Chiefs TE matched Taylor’s black with a white t-shirt, a light-coloured open flannel, paired with a “Happy Gilmore” baseball cap and sunglasses. The couple seemed to have a lovely time and were observed having a blast.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Coachella Date Night

It’s Coachella season and it means it’s that time of the year when celebrities let loose and enjoy concerts like normal fans do. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, however, took this up a notch by acting like proper teenage lovebirds at the concert. While their outfits completed each other’s yin-yang-esque vibe, they also danced and sang their hearts off during the sets of their favorite artists.

The couple were found enjoying Taylor’s regular collaborator Jack Antonoff’s set as he performed with his rock band Bleachers. The couple then recited some rap numbers as Ice Spice spread some heat on the stage.

However, it was during Dom Dolla’s DJ set that things became cute between the couple as Travis was spotted picking up Taylor while the crowd head banged to Dolla’s set. Travis was also recorded by observers landing a peck on Taylor’s cheeks during the concert.

The duo didn’t wait to catch up with other performers as they ended their night by having a dinner date at Sushi Park in LA that night. Based on the social media videos of the couple from the festival, it feels like their first-ever Coachella date and Swift’s first festival appearance went really well!