What Time do Kansas City Chiefs Play Tomorrow? Where to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens?

The showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens promises pure intensity, setting the stage for a thrilling battle for the AFC title. The fans are in for a treat as this matchup marks the first playoff face-off between star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, making it a must-watch game.

Advertisement

The AFC Championship clash between the Chiefs and Ravens is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. ET. The Chiefs hit the road again, heading to the Ravens’ home turf at M&T Stadium. The Ravens, entering the playoffs as the AFC’s No.1 seed, hold an advantage playing on their ground, where they secured 6 wins and faced 3 losses this season.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Ravens/status/1751364468196753872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In their 4 regular-season encounters, Patrick Mahomes has the upper hand, winning 3 out of 4 against Lamar Jackson. The Chiefs’ latest clash in 2021 saw the Ravens narrowly edging past Mahomes with a 36-35 victory. However, since the Baltimore Ravens‘ founding in 1996, they’ve faced the Chiefs 12 times, with the Chiefs securing 7 wins to the Ravens’ 5. Over the last decade, the Ravens have played only five times, and the Chiefs have triumphed in four of those matchups.

The Ravens-Chiefs rivalry has always delivered nail-biting action. With star quarterbacks in play and the stakes high, this game promises to be epic. Patrick Mahomes, a two-time Super Bowl winner, faces off against Lamar Jackson, eager to secure his first Super Bowl after clinching the AFC title.

Where To Watch AFC National Championship Game

The AFC Championship Game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and will air on CBS. Jim Nantz will take the lead as the play-by-play announcer, accompanied by Tony Romo providing analysis, in the upcoming CBS broadcast. If you’re on the move, you can listen to the Chiefs vs. Ravens game by using the Sirius XM app.

The ones seeking live-streaming options can catch the game on Paramount+ or Fubo TV. Both provide a 7-day free trial. For a budget-friendly option to watch just the Ravens vs. Chiefs on CBS go for Paramount+ with Showtime which is $11.99 per month. Moreover, students can get an extra 25% off. Alternatively, Fubo TV Pro is available at $79.99 per month.

Advertisement

In the betting world, the Ravens are seen as 4-point favorites playing at home against the Chiefs. The total expected points for the game is set at 44.5, suggesting a close game with a projected score of around 24-20. The Ravens, with home-field advantage and a strong lineup, hold an edge over the Chiefs. Yet, in playoffs, the Chiefs have a knack for unleashing their dominance and flipping the script. The epic clash will be a thrilling watch to see which team secures a spot in the Super Bowl.