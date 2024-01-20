Pat McAfee Left Wide-Eyed by Detroit vs Bucs Game’s $1,100 Avg Ticket Price; “It Has Become Little Bit of a Hollywood Spectacle”

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Pat McAfee mingles on the sideline before taking the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Michigan Wolverines At Ohio State Buckeyes

The Detroit Lions have made a stellar comeback in the league and they are gearing up for a face-off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second playoff round this Sunday. This game is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Lions, marking their return to the Divisional round since 1991. For fans looking to catch this thrilling showdown live at the stadium get ready to open your wallet wide as it’s the most expensive ticket of the season.

On his show, “The Pat McAfee Show,” NFL analyst McAfee talked about the upcoming game at Ford Field set for 6:30 pm ET. He was surprised to find out just how expensive the tickets for this game were. He disclosed it’s the most expensive ticket in the Divisional round history, with an average ticket costing around $1,100.

McAfee believes that the ticket prices for the Detroit vs. Buccaneers game aren’t just for a clash on the field, but it’s evolving into a “little bit of a Hollywood spectacle.” The game will be a blend of sports and entertainment where the whole city of Detroit will come together to cheer for their team. McAfee stated,

“Would you have ever expected that in Detroit? How about for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Baker Mayfield? This is my see, this is Detroit’s entire city, entire fan base coming together, and it’s not an easy ticket to get to. But the game is about to be electrifying.”

Evan Fox, a show’s panelist, jumping in the conversation shared his excitement as to how thrilled he is to go watch this super rare game. Moreover, he pictures the chance to witness legends during the game like former Lions RB Barry Sanders, former Lions WR Calvin Johnson, legendary rapper Eminem, actor Tim Robinson, and Fortnite streamer Ninja.

The big game will also feature the famous Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their star QB, Baker Mayfield, but it also sets the stage for a tough showdown against the lively Detroit crowd. The Lions are the clear favorites, with a 6.5-point lead for Saturday’s match, amping up the fans’ excitement. The ticket prices may be justified, seeing how loyal Lions fans are celebrating this historical time.

83-Year-Old Lions Fan’s Inspiring Gesture Sparks Love and Celebration

Detroit Lions‘ devoted fans go to great lengths to express their support. Recently, a 83-year-old Lions fan named Benjamin, despite facing health challenges showed his unwavering support by coloring his hair bright blue while in hospice care.

What inspired this unique gesture was seeing Lions’ wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown rocking blue-dyed hair in one of the games. Later, Benjamin’s son shared a photo of his new hairstyle on social media, and the response was overwhelming with lots of love and support.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1747467656469365167?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Moreover, the 83-year old also received a video call from St. Brown and a call from former Lions middle linebacker, Chris Speilman. Both reached out to express gratitude for his spirited support.

As Benjamin joyfully shared, he is planning a “big ol’ nacho party” with neighbors and relatives, turning this game day into a super celebration. It’s a heartening story of a dedicated fan spreading joy and love for his team, making the game even more special for the city of Detroit.