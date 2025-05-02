Cam Newton Fears Travis Hunter May Get Distracted And Lose Focus

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the loudest noise of the 2025 NFL Draft when they traded up to select Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall. Moving up three spots and giving up the 2026 Draft’s first-round pick, along with a second and fourth-round pick of the 2025 Draft, to sign a player second, might be considered an overreaction. But not if you are Hunter, a two-way star, a Heisman Trophy winner, and an instant franchise changer.

But for former NFL MVP Cam Newton, the question isn’t about talent. It’s about focus. “I’m gonna tell you the biggest fear that I have for Travis Hunter. Will he be focused in Duval?” he pondered on the latest edition of his podcast, 4th&1 with Cam Newton.

While many would perceive these remarks as something said to stir drama, the former Panthers star clarified that his concern arose from multiple factors.

Firstly, Newton pointed out that the former Buffs star recently bought a house for his parents in Savannah, Georgia, and his fiancée’s family lives nearby, all within two to three hours of Jacksonville. “His family stays in Savannah — three hours [away]… Now the distractions come by the metro time,” Newton said.

What the former NFL star was getting at was that when you’re young, newly rich, and carrying the weight of being the No. 2 overall pick, familiarity can be a comfort or a trap. The closeness of home might invite more people, more favors, and more chances to shift your attention away from the job at hand.

Still, Cam Newton made it clear that none of this is a criticism of Travis Hunter. He actually praised him for being one of the few college stars who never let the spotlight pull him off course.

“He’s been a guy who’s did everything correct. Contrary to what some believe, it’s like — yo, he’s did everything correct. We don’t hear no riffraff about Travis Hunter.”

This is exactly why Newton hopes it stays that way. Because the NFL is relentless and the distractions aren’t theoretical anymore, they’re real. Friends. Family. Media. Social pull. They’re all closer now. “Can he stay focused through it all?” Cam Newton asked, this time, more reflective than critical.

Can you stay on track when the hype is louder than ever? @CameronNewton on Travis Hunter being drafted by the Jaguars pic.twitter.com/K23DKW0WeA — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) May 1, 2025

As for the Jaguars, they are convinced that Travis will remain focused. In fact, GM James Gladstone went as far as saying in his recent media appearance that Hunter will play both sides of the ball, wide receiver and cornerback.

“His intent is on playing both sides of the ball, as is ours,” Gladstone told ESPN. “We’ll give him a heavy dose of offense and sprinkle in the defensive side of the ball… by the time we get to the regular season, those should be balanced out.”

Gladstone admitted that drafting a true two-way player at No. 2 is “uncharted territory,” but said what gave them confidence wasn’t just the on-field tape, it was also how he carried himself.

“He’s got a joyful personality, but when he talks, there are some things that hit you in a way that are jaw-dropping.”

To that end, the Jags’ front office sees this as more than a football pick. It’s a cultural bet. One that could redefine Jacksonville’s identity if successful.

But for veterans like Cam Newton, who’ve seen how quickly success can slip away in the NFL, there’s always that lingering question: Can the rising star stay locked in once the noise gets loud? Because Travis Hunter has everything in front of him: game-changing talent, a system built around him, and a franchise willing to be bold.

All Hunter needs to do is keep his head down and work hard, like he did in Boulder. The rest, as we have seen, will take care of itself.