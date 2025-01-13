mobile app bar

What Was A.J. Brown Reading? Eagles WR Goes Viral After Wild Card Round Win Against the Packers

Braden Ramsey
Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) carries his touchdown ball back to quarterback Tanner McKee (not pictured) during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t light up the box score on Sunday afternoon, but defeated the Green Bay Packers 22-10 in their wild card matchup. Philly posted 290 total yards of offense and went 2-for-11 on third down against Green Bay’s stout defense. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for only 131 yards in his first game back from his Week 16 concussion.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown suffered the most from Hurts working his way back into game shape. The superstar wideout hauled in just one pass (on three targets) for 10 yards versus the Packers. His lone grab was an impressive snag on 2nd-and-7 in the first quarter.

Brown apparently didn’t appreciate his lack of involvement in the Eagles’ game-plan despite their win. FOX’s broadcast cameras caught him reading a book on the bench late in the contest.

Brown has a history of not-so-subtly expressing displeasure when he’s not maintaining a regular role in Philadelphia’s offense. Fans had a variety of reactions to Brown’s latest stunt on Twitter/X. Dov Klieman shared the details of the book which Brown was reading.

One joked about the book’s author being “ecstatic” about his work getting national attention. Another claimed Brown was “attention [seeking].” A third didn’t seem to mind Brown indulging in his hobby mid-game.

Unsurprisingly, Brown was asked about his reading in his post-game press conference.

What were A.J. Brown’s comments on his sideline reading?

The first questions Brown faced in the locker room concerned his reading habits. The Eagles should be encouraged by his response. He told reporters he brings the book “every game.”

“I heard, that y’all got me on camera. But it’s not the first game [I’ve done that]. It got a lot of points in there… a lot of mental parts about it. For me, you know, this game is mental. I physically believe I can do anything and everything, but now I gotta make sure my mental [is] good. It’s how I refresh every drive, regardless of if I score a touchdown or drop a pass.”

Brown seemed upbeat as the final seconds ran off the clock on Sunday. He appeared to tease Saquon Barkley about not scoring a touchdown on the 2,000-yard rusher’s final carry of the contest.

The Eagles will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams or Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Divisional round next weekend.

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

