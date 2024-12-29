When 8-Year-Old Saquon Barkley Made a $100 Bet With His Dad, Alibay Barkley

Saquon Barkley made one of the best decisions of his football career by leaving New York to sign with the Eagles. While his success in Philadelphia was expected—given his status as a generational talent—few could have predicted just how dominant he would become. Barkley has been unstoppable in Philly, shredding defenses, staying in the MVP race as a running back, and emerging as the frontrunner for OPOY.

However, long before he joined the Eagles, there was another pivotal decision that shaped his football journey—a choice he made when he was just eight years old. When Saquon Barkley was just 8 years old, he made a bet with his father, Alibay. The challenge? If Saquon scored 15 touchdowns in a single youth football season, his father would reward him with $100.

True to his nature, the future Penn State standout rose to the occasion. He delivered exactly 15 touchdowns, sealing the deal with an electrifying 80-yard run for his final score and getting his first paycheck from his father.

This drive not only helped him bag $100 but also surge forward in his football career. He went on to have a great high school career, attracting offers from many programs. Rather than taking his talent out of Pennsylvania, he chose to stay in the state, joining the Penn State Nittany Lions. There he showed the world his true talents.

Barkley always displayed the makings of a great athlete, thanks in large part to the unwavering support of his father, Alibay, a former boxer.

Alibay pushed Saquon to overcome obstacles and test his limits, instilling a drive that has defined his career. That drive saw Barkley breaking records at Penn State and setting his sights on even greater heights.

Inspired by his idol, Kobe Bryant, Barkley embraced the “Mamba mentality” and has carried it into his professional career. Now, he stands on the verge of breaking one of the most revered records in NFL history—Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing yard record.

With 1,838 yards and 13 touchdowns already this season, Barkley needs just 268 more yards over the final two games to surpass the mark.

This moment is the culmination of years of preparation, intense training, and lifting 600 pounds in the weight room. Given Barkley’s mentality and the season he’s having, there’s little doubt he could shatter the record. All eyes will be on him as the Eagles face the Cowboys today, with history just within his grasp.