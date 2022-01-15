“When Antonio Brown is 61 years old, that will still follow him”: Eric Dickerson has a foreboding message for former Bucs WR after his stunning departure from the team

Antonio Brown made headlines two weeks ago when he walked off the field, ending his Buccaneers tenure. Eric Dickerson believes that was a terrible decision.

Brown has always been an uber-talented receiver, but off-field issues have plagued his career recently. From issues with the Raiders and Patriots, to his current scenario with the Buccaneers, Brown’s antics have simply made him tough to handle for any NFL team.

Brown has come out and spoke about the incident multiple times since it’s happened. He first explained that he wasn’t entering the game because of an ankle injury, but Bucs coaches were still pressuring him to take the field. In a fit of anger, Brown was supposedly told he was done, and that’s when he made his move to leave the field.

He then appeared on a podcast and discussed how he felt angry because he wasn’t being paid like and targetted like a #1 receiver should be, which he believes he is. Brown did recently say that he regrets the way in which he made his exit.

Antonio Brown commented on his exit from the Bucs game on Jan. 2. pic.twitter.com/LhO0ibmEHL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2022

Erick Dickerson thrashes Antonio Brown for acting so rashly

Former NFL legend and current Hall of Famer was very taken aback by Brown’s move, and he believes it’s something that he will regret for a very, very long time.

Dickerson also had issues with his team, the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL, but he never took them to the level that Brown has, and he believes that no NFL player ever should. Dickerson agrees that while players can have disagreements with their organization, they should know that their teammates are always going to be there for them.

“When he’s my age, when he’s 61 years old, that will still follow him. There were times when I hated the Rams. I didn’t hate the team; I hated the organization, the way they were doing things. But I would never, ever leave the football field. I was always going to play hard. Look, you can have an issue with management, but you’ve got your teammates out there.”

It’s hard to tell whether Brown will be given another shot in the NFL. This was his second second-chance, and he blew it in a big way. Of course, we have no clue if Brown or Bruce Arians was telling the truth, but even if Brown was, which NFL team wants to take on his enigmatic personality, knowing the problems he can cause? Brown is staying ready, however.

More from Antonio Brown: “If Tom Brady is my boy why am I playing for an earnest salary? Gronkowski is his boy, right? How much did he get paid? So why is AB on a prove-it deal? Who’s better than me over there?pic.twitter.com/z5TmwbtNAA — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 7, 2022

