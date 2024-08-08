“Do Hard Things”: Tom Brady Pens Down Learnings From Three Days Of Paris Olympics

Tom Brady is enjoying retired life, going on seemingly endless vacations and indulging in all sorts of fun adventures with his children. After spending time on the coast of Portugal, the 7-time Super Bowl decided to embrace the spirit of the Olympics and made his way to the international games village in Paris, enjoying everything that the city has to offer while supporting the athletes.

In a carousel of pictures on Instagram, Brady treated his fans to a front-row seat to his whirlwind three days in Paris. The 7-time Super Bowl winner celebrated the power of women in sports with a heartfelt and powerful caption, capturing his magical experience.

3-time MVP had an enchanting and unforgettable experience watching athletes from all over the world take center stage. This journey was made even more special by sharing it with his daughter, who got to witness what a true woman’s power looked like.

He expressed pride in witnessing history as the US achieved parity in its Olympic delegation for the first time.

Being a sportsperson, he recognized the value of sports in bringing people from all the over world together and felt privileged to be part of such a global spectacle. Watching the incredible competitors taste victory as well as the agony of loss was an emotional rollercoaster.

Success, he reminded fans, comes at a cost. It is forged with relentless hard work and pushing boundaries, qualities that these talented athletes showed on the world stage. With heartfelt congratulations to all the champions and the city of Paris for hosting an unforgettable event, Brady ended his message, leaving fans something to ponder about.

Brady and his three sisters played sports growing up. Maureen his oldest sister played softball in college as a pitcher while Julie and Nancy played soccer and softball respectively in college.

Tom’s niece, Maya Brady is a college softball player too and the 3-time MVP often posts about her achievements on social media. So his daughter, Vivian has a lot of role models to look up to besides the GOAT himself.

The 7-time Super Bowl winner’s presence wasn’t confined to only women or team US events as he explored the diverse world of sports. His reactions gave fans something to talk about.

Tom Brady Lights Up Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympics added another thrilling chapter to Tom Brady’s happening life. In just three days, TB12 witnessed a plethora of events, experiencing excitement and a spectrum of emotions. While passionately cheering on his countrymen, he also explored the diverse sporting events.

Brady and Vivi marveled at the skills of Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi, two Chinese divers, during the diving competition. Tom’s jaw dropped as he watched Simone Biles, one of the greatest Olympians, deliver another mesmerizing performance. He also had the pleasure of meeting US Artistic Gymnastics team Gold medalist, Sunisa Lee.

7-time Super Bowl attended US Jumping and Volleyball team matches while also enjoying the showdown on clay between Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal.

GOAT also said a quick hello to his good friend LeBron James and his wife Savannah James.

Football’s absence from the global and Olympic stages meant the world never had the privilege of watching Brady do his magic on the world stage. However, the inclusion of Flag Football in the 2028 Olympics at home presents an intriguing opportunity. If the NFL allows their players to participate, there’s a chance Tom could out of retirement and return to Gridiron to sling the pigskin one more time.