When Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders Playfully Trolled Each Other Over a Prized Possession

Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders share a deep, multifaceted bond that goes beyond the typical father-son relationship. Coach Prime isn’t just Shedeur’s dad—he’s also his first coach, idol, biggest supporter, and closest confidant. Their wholesome interactions reflect this dynamic, often blending mentorship with playful camaraderie.

Shedeur and his brother, Shilo, frequently tease and playfully troll Deion, keeping things lighthearted even off the field. Recently, an old video resurfaced online, capturing Shedeur mocking his dad over some jewelry. The clip proves that no matter how serious things get on the field, their relationship remains full of laughter and fun.

While sitting in his Jackson State office, Coach Prime informed Shedeur that one of his chains had broken. Without missing a beat, the Buffs QB jokingly replied that he might have a new one for his father if he behaves like a “good dad.”

“Be a good dad and I might have something for you. I don’t even recall.”

Deion couldn’t help but laugh at his son’s response. Coach Prime amusingly explained to Shedeur that as a father, he must enforce good behavior by giving his son gifts—not the other way around. Growing impatient, Coach Prime playfully demanded that Shedeur hand over one of the chains he had previously gifted him.

“Listen to me, if you understand this- You’re the child, I’m the father. Can I have the chain that I gave you? There are probably two or three.”

Shedeur, however, feigned ignorance, insisting he had no memory of receiving any chains. With a smirk, he told his father that if he wanted a replacement sooner, he’d have to be on his good behavior or grease the wheels—in other words, pony up some cash.

“You want things to move fast, you know what to do.”

The whole exchange was filled with laughter, but what made it even funnier was Bucky’s uncontrollable laughter, adding to the already hilarious father-son banter.

Deion and Shedeur Sanders may joke around with each other, but when it comes to the outside world, they staunchly defend one another and always have each other’s backs.

Since arriving in Colorado to play for his father, Shedeur has faced constant criticism. With even more attention on him this week, the scrutiny has only intensified, bringing hateful remarks his way. Good thing he’ll always have his dad in his corner.