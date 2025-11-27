“What Has Happened to America?” Stephen A Smith is Appalled to See All the Lane Kiffin Hate

Anytime someone is considering leaving a college football program, whether it a be head coach, a player, or even a water boy, people tend to question their reasons for doing so. Even in a day and age where name, image, and likeness, seem to be the laws of the land, there’s still something to be said for loyalty in college sports.

This is why, when Lane Kiffin finally opened up to the idea of leaving the Ole Miss Rebels, he was met with criticism and hostility from fans and analysts throughout the nation. The future of the 50-year-old play caller is far from being decided, but Stephen A. Smith has already grown tired of the reaction that he has seen to Kiffin’s decision.

“What has happened to America?” the ESPN host shouted during the latest episode of his self-titled show. “A guy like Lane Kiffin shows up in Oxford, Mississippi, six years ago and turns around the program. Nationally ranked team, in the playoff picture… He’s going to be in a position to deliver a national championship to Oxford, Mississippi, and everybody is accusing him of being at fault because of the distractions associated with his name? How is it his fault?”

According to Smith, there is “nothing wrong” with Kiffin giving both LSU and Florida a legitimate opportunity to put together a convincing sales pitch. “Is this America or not?” he questioned.

The ESPN host also highlighted the fact that there is a family element in play here for Kiffin. In acknowledging that the coach’s wife and kids boarded a private jet to check out the lifestyles that Baton Rouge and Gainesville have to offer, Smith suggested that “they may want to leave Oxford, Mississippi.”

And given the history of the region, Smith also suggested that the program may not have the easiest of times when it comes to recruiting either.

“No shade thrown at all. I’m quite sure there’s a lot of absolutely god-fearing wonderful people in Mississippi… I just don’t believe you’re going to see a lot of people clamoring to go to Oxford, Mississippi before Baton Rouge, Louisiana. I’m just telling you, as a black man, when you hear Mississippi, if you ain’t from there, it gives you cause to pause… I’m just saying.”

For better or worse, however, fans will likely only have to wait a few more days before hearing Kiffin’s announcement. The program’s very own athletic director has stated that November 29th is the date to circle on everyone’s calendars, so the next great chapter in college football may be unfolding within the next 72 hours of you reading this right here, right now.