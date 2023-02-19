How Much do XFL Coaches Make? XFL Coaches 2023 Salary

The XFL has finally kicked off, giving NFL fans something to pass the off-season with. However, the XFL aims to be more than just a pastime for NFL fans. With Hollywood star and WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson now involved in the league, the XFL is slowly gaining traction. However, teams need coaches. So, what does the XFL offer to attract coaches to the league?

To say that the NFL can only attract minor coaches is false. In fact, the league has managed to bag some top-ranked coaches, ones who’d make fine coaches in the NFL and in college-level teams. However, the biggest obvious difference these coaches have from their NFL counterparts is the salary. Though understandable given the league is still in its infancy, the pay gap is monumental.

While there is no concrete evidence that suggests the salary for coaches in 2023, the fact that the majority of coaches from 2020 chose to remain says something. As per then commissioner Oliver Luck, the coaches were being paid around $500,000 each season. This means the salary in 2023 should be around the same figure, if not higher.

XFL hoping to be the stepping stone for players wanting to be in the NFL

While the league is only able to pay its coaches and players a fraction of what their NFL counterparts earn, the hopes are high for the future. According to the XFL’s Senior Vice-President of Player Personnel Doug Whaley, the league is hoping to evolve into a “launching pad” for those aiming to be in the NFL. Alternatively, he hopes the XFL could also be a place for those who just could not make the cut.

The XFL’s first game of the 2023 season featured the Vegas Vipers facing the Arlington Renegades. A close game in which the Renegades ultimately came out on top. Even though this new league has a number of rule changes that look foreign, in the end, it is a game of football through and through. One that looks like could become just as exciting as the NFL.

The St. Loius Battlehawks will face the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, on the latter’s home turf. The Battlehawks will be facing a mighty challenge in the form of a Brahmas team, coached by Super Bowl winner Hines Ward. This is a game that could go either way and will not disappoint fans in the least. Who will come out on top? More importantly, will their performances add to the XFL’s glory?

