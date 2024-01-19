Jeweler Offers a $1 Million Help to Travis Kelce Amidst Engagement Rumors With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made quite a few headlines with rumors about their plan to get engaged. And as it turns out, people are trying to turn the rumors into reality. A notable Philadelphia Jeweler has gone on to offer a $1 million help to the NFL star, if Travis were to accept it, of course.

Although the engagement rumors were later deemed baseless, it seems the offer still stands for Travis Kelce. It comes from a Philadelphia-based jeweler, Steven Singer, in the form of a custom diamond ring worth $1 million. According to Page Six, Singer has picked out an Art Deco-style, 7.5-carat emerald-cut Earth Born diamond ring handmade in platinum.

The Philadelphia-based jeweler has an ulterior motive behind his million-dollar offer. As it stands, Singer’s daughter is a big Swiftie, and his family loves everything that Tay-Tay preaches and what she stands for. It’s a dream of every Swiftie to attend her live concert, but they all know tickets are hard to come by. Steven feels that by currying such a favor, it will be easier for him to procure the concert tickets for his daughter.

Singer knows the couple, with such a vast net worth, has a plethora of options, but it would be an honor if they gave him this opportunity. He told Page Six:

“I recognize that the most renowned couple globally has an abundance of options when it comes to choosing engagement rings, should they decide to tie the knot. If they do, I would be honored to help design a truly extraordinary ring exclusively for them.”

Despite all the exuberance, the rumors have been thoroughly quashed by various reports. Some sources even voiced their doubts about whether the couple would be able to survive the long distance.

Rumors About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Engagement Are False

Travis and Tay-Tay have been dating for less than a year, but rumors about their potential future have already started circulating. However, a recent report by TMZ stated that the engagement rumors are false. The happy couple are not yet in an engagement state and won’t be rushing into anything.

Sources revealed to the outlet that the couple plans to enjoy what they have right now, before even thinking of taking things to the next stage. Notably, a few from their inner circle expressed doubt about the relationship since Taylor is set to start her Eras Tour in Tokyo next month.

Nevertheless, several others didn’t shy away from weighing in on their relationship. Millionaire matchmaker Patti Stanger feels that the NFL star will accelerate the timeline of the relationship by proposing after the end of the current NFL season. She asserted that Travis held out because the NFL doesn’t let a player propose during the season.

When asked if they were a perfect match, Patti said the way he threw himself out there by taking the first step and the fact she needed someone like him to gauge her interest made them a perfect couple. She added how no one has ever pursued her and treated Taylor the way Travis did, and it’s even more remarkable that he’s not threatened by her success.

People are rooting for them because they are of the same age and will soon be looking to settle down, as both of them are at the height of their careers. Both were brought up in good families with good values, and it’s time she gets her perfect match because she deserves it. Whether they get engaged or not, or if this is the peak of their relationship, remains to be seen.

As of now, Taylor continues to make appearances at Kelce’s games. She was also present at their Wild Card Round game against the Dolphins and was seen flaunting a customized Kelce Chiefs jacket. Travis and the Chiefs did end up winning comfortably over the Dolphins and progressed to the divisional round, where they will face the high-flying Bills.