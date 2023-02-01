When Did Jason Kelce Win His Last Super Bowl? A Look Ahead to Super Bowl 57 Between the Kelce Brothers

Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) leaves the field after defeating the New York Giants during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce is the center for the Philadelphia Eagles and their anchor on the offensive line. Jason is the older brother to Travis Kelce, the star tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs. Both brothers already have a Super Bowl to their name, but one of them will end the season with 2 rings.

Jason Kelce, although playing a less flashy position than his brother, is one of the most important players on the Eagles offense. Jason was drafted in the 6th round of the 2011 draft and was a real diamond in the rough.

Kelce is a 6 time Pro Bowl selection and a 5 time First Team All-Pro player at center. He is the one of the main reasons behind a mauling Eagles rushing attack featuring Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts.

A look back to Super Bowl LII

In Super Bowl LII, the Philadelphia Eagles faced off against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Coming into the matchup as heavy underdogs with a backup quarterback under center, the Eagles embraced being the dark horse team of the playoffs.

The Jason Kelce led offense was able to score 41 points against a very good Patriots defense and won the game 41-33. This shocked many people as the Eagles were the underdogs by 5 points.

The MVP of the game was Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who threw for 373 yards and 3 touchdowns, along with an interception. However, he also caught a touchdown on an iconic play called “Philly, Philly.”

After the game, Jason Kelce had one of the most iconic speeches during the rally back home in Philadelphia. We might get an opportunity to get a better one in about 2 weeks.

