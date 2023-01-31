“Can You Break Peyton Manning’s 700-Pound Squatting Record?” Eli Manning, With Some Help From Jalen Hurts, Hilariously Trolled His Elder Brother on ManningCast

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, these two NFL superstars make up for one of the most iconic duos in the history of the competition. The superstar quarterbacks, after achieving a lot in their playing careers, have established a niche for themselves in the sports broadcasting arena as well.

Eli and Peyton, from time to time, appear on ManningCast to view and provide their cheeky commentary during NFL games. This idea has well and truly changed the way fans watch the games as hearing two greats of the game talk about every little detail in the most humorous way possible is super fun.

Jalen Hurts squats the same as Jason Kelce⁉️ pic.twitter.com/nC7xKFW0DY — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 4, 2022

Eli Manning made fun of Peyton Manning’s squatting skills

Moreover, the siblings never miss a chance to have a go at one another. Back in December 2022, Eli and Peyton had invited Jalen Hurts on ManningCast and as expected, they ended up inquiring him about his famous 600-pound squatting video.

In reply, Hurts revealed that he lifts heavy on a regular basis for which he gets some heat from Jason Kelce as well. This is because he is lifting as much as Jason which really bothers the big man.

“What’s funny is, Jason Kelce sometimes gives me a hard time about, sometimes he catches me squatting the same amount of weight he’s squatting in the weight room,” Hurts said on ManningCast. “He’s like, ‘What are you doing this for?’ For real, I did that at Oklahoma because I was new to the team and new in Norman,” Hurts added.

During the interaction, Eli asked Hurts if he can ever break Peyton Manning’s 700-pound squatting record. At first, Hurts looked a bit bewildered after hearing the number. “700?” said Hurts who was then interrupted by Peyton who added, “yeah, in my dreams.” Hurts then realized that the query was more of a jibe at Peyton.

Jalen has had an incredibly successful season this time around. The Eagles’ quarterback has been consistently good which is why, his unit has been able to confirm their tickets for the Super Bowl.

While Hurts didn’t get to do a lot in the Conference Championship game against the 49ers, he is expected to churn out good numbers in the finale against Mahomes’ Chiefs.

