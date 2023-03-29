Lamar Jackson to Play for Patriots? Robert Kraft Drops a Massive Bomb on Ravens Fans as Trade Rumors Intensify

The Lamar Jackson contract saga has taken a new turn, though it seems it might not lead anywhere. The 26-year-old QB has still not received any offers that he would likely accept, with teams opting to go for cheaper options. In the midst of this, Patriots owner Robert Kraft opened Pandora’s box when he answered a question regarding the Jackson trade saga.

Robert Kraft was in Phoenix, Arizona, for the NFL Owners meeting, and took the time to address the media after. What was probably intended as a filler question, turned out to be anything but that. Even though the answer may not be indicative of anything, it really does give Patriots fans something to look forward to. Especially after Jackson put in a trade request, things could definitely heat up.

Robert Kraft says Lamar Jackson wants to play for the Patriots

When asked if the Patriots would be making a bid for Jackson, Kraft said, “You know, Meek Mill is my friend. He texted me saying that Lamar Jackson wanted to come here. But that’s Bill [Belichick]’s decision”. Unfortunately for the Patriots fanbase, Belichick isn’t very keen on talking about players on other teams, instead choosing to focus on his own boys.

While this pairing seems like a fairytale come true, the chances of the Patriots getting Jackson are very low. For starters, they already have signal callers who combined cost only a fraction of what Jackson would cost. What’s more, Kraft seems to have a lot of hope pinned on Mac Jones, the Patriots starting QB. Even though he had a dismal season, Kraft believes it is only a minor setback.

The New England Patriots system does not have a place for Jackson

Apart from the money angle, there is yet another reason why the Patriots might not want to sign Jackson. The Patriots QB coach, Bill O’Brien, has only ever worked with pocket QBs. His expertise revolves almost entirely around those signal callers who prefer to sit back and launch balls into the atmosphere. That is not even remotely close to what Lamar Jackson is, and that might make things difficult for him.

Apart from that, the fact that his team, the Ravens, themselves are not keen on giving him the deal he wants, is a crucial factor. His battles with injury are also another reason for teams to be cautious with him. What’s more, his refusal to hire a professional agent might just be affecting his chances at the perfect contract. How will Jackson’s story end? Will he get the contract he thinks he deserves?