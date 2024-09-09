“I Spy”: Mom Randi Reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ US Open Appearance with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

After the Chiefs’ 27-20 Week 1 win over the Ravens on September 5, TE Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift were spotted on a date at the star-studded weekend at the U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Later, the lovebirds were joined by Chiefs QB, Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany in the stands.

As the four of them reunited after two months, their laid-back camaraderie was evident–moments of which went viral on X through several clips. Interestingly, what really stood out was Swift and Patrick’s light-hearted conversation that stole the spotlight.

One such clip which was posted by US Open Tennis’ official X account caught the attention of Patrick’s mother, Randi. Seeing which, she quickly chimed in on the fun with a cheeky “I spy” comment for her star QB son.

Appreciating the wholesome nature of the interaction, one fan loved seeing these celebrities come together while a second fan was elated to see the growing rapport between Mahomes and Swift.

Some quality humans — AmericanGrl (@AZclinicalAI) September 8, 2024

Their friendship makes me smile — nottodayiwont (@nottodayiwont) September 8, 2024

A third fan curiously questioned why Brittany was cut out from the viral clip, who was also at the event.

Why did they cut out Brittany? — D (@DanielleCa67674) September 8, 2024

A different fan– referencing Mahomes’ mom’s tweet–commented, “Looks like your kids are having fun.”

Looks like your kids are having fun. — Dena (@Cricket070112) September 8, 2024

Travis, Taylor, Patrick, and Brittany’s reunion comes after their double date in Europe during Swift’s “Eras Tour” in Amsterdam in July.

Photos of which were posted by Brittany on Instagram, where Taylor rocked a chic Vivienne Westwood dress and Mrs. Mahomes kept it casual yet stylish. Behind them stood Kelce and Patrick smiling from ear to ear.

As Week 2 approaches, NFL fans are excited to see more such reunions–where Travis and Patrick Mahomes play on the field while their WAGS, Taylor, and Brittany cheer from the sidelines–just like last season where the ladies conjured up a unique handshake to mark each Chiefs touchdown.