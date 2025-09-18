With 26 Regular Season Wins, Lamar Jackson Quietly Surpasses Patrick Mahomes Before Chiefs Game

Before the start of the 2025 regular season, Patrick Mahomes was still responsible for the most regular-season wins among active quarterbacks since 2023. Much to the chagrin of both him and the Kansas City Chiefs, an untimely 0-2 start to the season has caused him to cede that title to the likes of his AFC counterparts in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

Advertisement

It’s the first 0-2 start of Mahomes’ career. In fact, the Chiefs haven’t seen a start to the regular season like this since 2014, back when Alex Smith was in the midst of recording the only eight-win season of his own career.

Thanks to a perfect 2-0 start in Buffalo, Allen has managed to record a 26-10 record since 2023. Even though the Bills managed to overcome a 16-point deficit in the final four minutes against his Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, Jackson still has the exact same amount of wins throughout the past two years, as he currently holds a better overall record than Allen, at, 26-9.

Over course, both men are only marginally ahead of Mahomes, who still boasts a regular season record of 25-9 since 2023. Surprisingly enough, however, there’s one other contender in the field who is quickly closing the gap on the AFC’s best and brightest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on CBS (@nfloncbs)

Baker Mayfield, since 2023, has notched a regular season record 21-15. He’s officially the fourth most-winning quarterback in the NFL throughout the past two regular seasons, and in that same time span, only Joe Burrow has recorded a better completion percentage than Mayfield’s 67.4%.

Likewise, his 8,926 passing yards and 74 passing touchdowns are also the most among active quarterbacks in the last two years. He may not have as flashy of a resume or the playoff success of his conference rivals, but nevertheless, Mayfield is beginning to make a rather compelling case for being one of the most reliable signal callers in the league today.

Of course, he will need to find another playoff win sooner than later if he wants to be taken seriously. Thankfully, he’s had no issue with reaching the postseason in recent times either.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been in control of the NFC South for quite some time now. The Bucs have won four consecutive division titles, and thanks to an early win against the Atlanta Falcons, they are already in the hunt for their fifth.

Since 2023, there’s only been a total of eight quarterbacks who have managed to finish inside the top 10 in passing yards and also win a playoff game. In a list that includes names like Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, and C.J. Stroud, Mayfield is one of them.

Suffice to say, the AFC will continue to be the defacto winner when it comes to quarterback talent, but Mayfield is helping to ensure that the NFC remains somewhat relevant in the conversation. Meanwhile, Lamar and Mahomes will face off in a Week 4 clash between the Chiefs and the Ravens which would give both QBs a chance to record a better win percentage.