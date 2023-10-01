“You Got a Woman in Your Life”: Stephen A. Smith Weighs In on Tyreek Hill’s Wish to Become an Adult Film Star After NFL Retirement

Tyreek Hill recently kicked up a storm after going public with his “serious” aspirations of becoming an adult film star after his NFL career. However, his take left Stephen A Smith utterly bewildered who had his opinion clear on the Dolphins‘ star receiver.

In his recent take on the ‘Stephen A. Smith Show‘, Smith did not pull back punches on the father of four Tyreek Hill. He believed that to have such aspirations despite having a girlfriend isn’t a positive sign. This revelation by Hill is raising eyebrows and prompting further debate within the sports community.

Stephen A. Smith is Not Amused by Tyreek Hill’s Post-Retirement Plans

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s surprising career revelation has taken Stephen A. Smith by surprise. It was during a Twitch stream with Mike Evans that Hill expressed his post-NFL aspirations of becoming an adult star. This ignited a firestorm of reactions from Stephen A Smith who is known for his bold and unfiltered takes. Smith said on his show,

“A long time ago, I knew a lot of people that had those aspirations. Not how I roll. I don’t want someone that everybody’s had. So for Tyreek Hill to admit something like this, you sort of incriminate yourself.”

Smith also addressed Hill’s relationship status. He suggested that expressing such aspirations when you “got a woman in your life” isn’t a good sign at all. He continued, “I mean, you know, I’ve heard of a few names you know. Well, I don’t know who that is. I don’t know what it is. But, you know. This is America. It ain’t for everybody! I certainly would never want to do that to myself, but can’t knock you Tyreek Hill.”

The sports analyst has his personal reservations about the adult film industry but he refrained from outright criticism of Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek Hill’s Post-Retirement Plans

Sensational WR Tyreek Hill whose NFL career has been marked by success and a few controversies, announced his surprising future plans earlier this year. Once his current contract expires in 2025, Hill intends to exit the pro football scene. The decision by Hill to retire is striking, especially considering his achievements in the league. Tyreek Hill is already a Super Bowl champion, seven-time Pro Bowler, and member of the NFL’s 2010 All-Decade Team.

Tyreek Hill had said that he plans to establish his e-sports franchise post-retirement. The transition reflects a personal passion that he has nurtured for years. He has been an avid gamer since childhood, integrating gaming into daily life. He has a considerable Twitch presence where he plays Fortnite. Hill told Sports Radio 810 in Kansas City that,

“So I really want to get into, like, the gaming space. I really want to get huge in that, and that’s kind of what I’m doing right now. I’m using my platform, creating a gaming team, which isn’t launched yet.”

Beyond live streams, Hill manages a podcast and a YouTube channel boasting over 930,000 subscribers. This channel showcases an array of content from gaming sessions to workout videos. Hill’s movement from the NFL to e-sports has sparked much excitement and debate among the fans. As he prepares for this next chapter, his career trajectory remains a subject of fascination.