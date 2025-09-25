When Tom Brady Got Emotional About His Family Dog Before PETA Responded to His Controversial Comment

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Retired Hall of Fame New England Patriot player Tom Brady talks with Brian Hoyer during the first half of a game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Tom Brady has found himself at the center of controversy after PETA accused the seven-time Super Bowl champion of “encouraging violence towards animals” during his role as an NFL analyst. The backlash stems from a live broadcast of the Chicago Bears’ game against the Dallas Cowboys, where Brady compared Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens angrily throwing his helmet to “kicking the dog.”

Brady said on air: “And Picks is not happy, yeah, those moments can be… like the dog at home. Kick the dog, throw the helmet, whatever it takes.” The remark went unaddressed by his broadcast partner, Kevin Burkhardt, but fans quickly expressed outrage online, calling the comment “disgraceful” and suggesting it normalized animal abuse.

PETA swiftly responded, releasing a statement reminding Brady of his influence and urging him to be more mindful: “PETA encourages Brady to remember that millions of people listen to him, that the language we use can encourage kindness or violence towards animals, and that we should never normalize taking our frustration out on a beloved companion.”

While the former quarterback is now facing criticism, he has previously been open about his deep bond with his pets.

In 2023, Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of their family dog, Lua. Brady posted tributes on Instagram, including a touching image of his children Benjamin and Vivian holding Lua, captioned: “We love you Lua RIP.” He followed it with another photo of the Pitbull mix sunbathing, writing: “Forever in our hearts.”

Bündchen also posted an emotional farewell on her Instagram, writing in both English and Portuguese: “Our little Lulu, our guardian angel, is gone to heaven. She will forever live in our hearts. We already miss her sooooo much! #unconditionallove #RIPLua.” Her 10-image carousel highlighted Lua’s playful bond with the family, underscoring how deeply loved she was.

Lua had been part of the family since Brady and Bündchen adopted her, even appearing alongside the quarterback in a 2014 Ugg commercial.