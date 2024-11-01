Gisele Bündchen Thinks She Is More Famous Than Ex-Husband Tom Brady; Yankees Minority Owner Explains

The news reports around Gisele Bündchen’s pregnancy came with obvious updates on her ex-husband, Tom Brady. Even though the duo parted ways in October 2022, fans and analysts continue to discuss the former power couple. Yankees minority owner and Your Next Five Moves author Patrick Bet-David was no different.

Bet-David offered his take on the 2022 divorce and the Brazilian Supermodel’s pregnancy in Valuetainment’s PBD podcast. His comments were directed at the fact that Brady’s ex-wife is wealthier and has more social media followers than the NFL legend. He noted that he “doesn’t know” what Gisele has done to attract 23 million Instagram followers. Bet-David explained:

“I think she thought she was bigger than Brady. I mean, I’m being honest with you. Go on Instagram. Who’s got more followers? I think it’s probably her. I think she probably thinks, ‘I’m more famous than you.’ But the point is, she thinks very highly of herself. What is it, 23 million followers? I don’t know how many followers Brady has.”

While Gisele has 23.2 million Instagram followers, Tom has 15.1 million fans on Instagram. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has written 585 posts on IG, whereas Tom has posted 524 times.

In terms of net worth, Gisele has a $400 million fortune as of August 2, 2024, while Brady has $100 million less, at $300 million. As a result, Gisele is indeed leading the number in net worth and follower count.

However, beyond the money and social media comparisons, Brady and Gisele are beloved by many fans around the world. That makes the duo special on their own.

Regarding relationships, while Gisele is now comfortable with Joaquim Valente, Brady has been mostly silent about his love life. He is still single and busy with his commitments as Fox’s lead analyst and a minority owner of the Raiders. There were relationship rumors surrounding multiple women, including Irina Shayk and Kim Kardashian, to name a few. But now the dust has settled, for good.

At a time when analysts are drawing comparisons, the former power couple Brady and Gisele continue to co-parent their two children, Vivian and Benjamin, as well as their ‘bonus child,’ Jack.