When Travis Kelce Asked the Sideline Assistant To Make a Special Dinner Request To Mom Donna Kelce During the Game

Travis Kelce has a fun-loving and playful personality. While the 34-year-old is still a child at heart, one throwback clip from his early NFL days perfectly captures this vibe. During a game in 2014, Kelce made a special and somewhat unusual request that had everyone smiling.

In the middle of the action, with his team focused on the game, Travis was caught on a hot mic asking a Chiefs staffer to call his mom, Donna. Though such a request might appear usual for someone like a younger Travis who has always been close with his mother, the call was only to tweak his postgame dinner order.

“Hey, can you call my mother from that phone right there?” he casually asked, leaving the staffer puzzled.

Travis, the tight end who is a beast on the football field- was on a mission to ensure his dinner was just right. He specifically wanted gnocchi instead of the usual macaroni and cheese. However, there’s more, as the humorous exchange also involved the Tight End trying to get the pronunciation of ‘gnocchi’ right.

“I don’t want the macaroni and cheese with the regular noodles. I want the gnocchi. How do you say it?” Kelce queried, prompting a confused but amused response from the staffer.

THROWBACK: Travis Kelce asks a sideline attendant to call his mom to make a specific type of Mac and Cheese. “I want the gnocchi” pic.twitter.com/3psWGIACvV — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 20, 2024

Despite the uncertainty about the sideline phone rules, the staffer eventually understood Travis’ request, and the star tight end thanked him for the effort. Even now, at 34, the younger Kelce brother continues to amuse others with his mere presence, proving that his charm is timeless.

Travis’ Timeless Charisma Delights Fans

Travis Kelce has always been the life of the party. While fans recently got to see a different side of his personality with the TE appearing at Taylor Swift’s concerts and even going up on stage, the throwback video proved that Travis has been winning hearts ever since he made his way to an NFL gridiron.

Hence, as the clip made circles on X, fans poured in with their reactions while reminiscing about Kelce’s playful antics over the years.

Travis has also won hearts away from the field as fans love his interesting yet hilarious takes on the New Heights podcast. In fact, Justin Timberlake once talked about Travis’ cheerful personality and how he almost crushed him once while sharing his happiness. Moreover, his recent appearance at the ‘Tight Ends and Friends’ concert at the Brooklyn Bowl has also been stealing hearts.

Even in intense situations, the Tight End’s spirit exhibits a part of who he is. Whether he’s making dinner plans during a game or cracking jokes off the field, Travis remains a beloved figure, both to his teammates and to fans worldwide.