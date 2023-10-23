“Where do You Get Off”: Deion Sanders Once Ripped Skip Bayless for Slandering His Mate Troy Aikman in the 1996 Book ‘Hell Bent’

Deion Sanders, the embodiment of authenticity, never minces words, especially when it comes to defending teammates. This trait was on full display years ago when “Prime Time” fiercely stood up for Troy Aikman against insinuations made by journalist Skip Bayless. NFL Insider Dov Klieman recently reignited this iconic moment, sharing an old interview clip on his account that captures Sanders’ unfiltered confrontation with Bayless over allegations penned in the 1996 book ‘Hell Bent.’

This resurfacing video snippet offers more than a glimpse into a fiery past exchange; it underscores Sanders’ unwavering loyalty. His protective stance over Aikman during that tension-filled interview reminds fans and critics alike—Deion Sanders plays the game of life no differently than football: with heart, guts, and unshakeable integrity.

Deion Sanders’ Unyielding Defense of Troy Aikman

The heat of the moment was palpable in the recently resurfaced interview from the ’90s, featuring Sanders, Bayless, and Pam Oliver. Sanders confronted Bayless with a potent mix of anger and disbelief over insinuations that Aikman, the Cowboys’ star quarterback, was gay. “

“Where do you get off saying one of my teammates is homosexual? Where are your facts? Do you know how detrimental that is to a guy like Troy?” Sanders retorted, emphasizing Aikman’s appeal without undermining the gravity of the allegations.

The tension escalated as Oliver reminded Bayless of a fundamental rule: “Journalism 101: You do not print rumors.” Sanders’ protective stance highlighted a broader question of ethics and respect in sports journalism.

Sanders didn’t stop at defending Aikman’s reputation; he also questioned Bayless’s credibility and acceptance within the Cowboys’ setup. “

“When you go to the Cowboys now, when you visit, do you feel friction? Because I know a lot of my teammates don’t like you,” Sanders probed, pinpointing the consequences of rumor-mongering and underscoring the unity within the team.

Bayless’s Attempt to Mend Fences with Aikman

TV personality Skip Bayless showed interest in making amends with former football star Troy Aikman in 2006. This came after Aikman had openly shown unhappiness over Bayless joining Fox, the same network Aikman worked for. Their disagreement goes back to a book Bayless wrote, which Aikman and others felt was misunderstood.

“Nobody who read my book believed Troy Aikman was gay. Not a single person. I know it,” Bayless said firmly. He explained that he only talked about those rumors because they were widespread in the Cowboys’ locker room during their winning season. Bayless said that his book is all about Aikman’s struggles and how he overcame tough times when he did not have a really great bond with his coach back then. However, he made an unfounded claim about Aikman’s sexuality in the book. However, a reconciliation never happened, because Troy Aikman left Fox Sports in 2022 for ESPN and Monday Night Football.