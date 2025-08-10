“Shedeur Sanders is Number 2”: Deion Sanders Ranks His Five Children on His Birthday

It’s been a mixed year for Deion Sanders. As he turns 58, there are moments he’ll cherish and others he’d rather forget. Still, the good has outweighed the bad. Coach Prime battled health issues for much of the year, but he also welcomed his first grandchild when his daughter, Deiondra, gave birth. On top of that, he shared the pride of watching his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, leave college and step into the NFL.

Advertisement

As Deion celebrates his birthday today, he received the perfect gift from Shedeur just yesterday. After a few challenging months, the Colorado alum finally had the chance to showcase his talent at the NFL level, albeit in a preseason game. The Browns hadn’t treated him kindly, burying him at the bottom of the depth chart and denying him first-team reps.

But when his moment came in the preseason, he delivered. Against the Panthers, Shedeur put on an assured performance, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns while completing 14 of 23 passes. It might not be enough to land him the QB1 or QB2 job when the season kicks off, but it was enough to climb to No. 2, at least in Deion’s personal rankings.

On his birthday, Coach Prime finally revealed his own “family depth chart,” and Shedeur earned the second spot, thanks to his standout showing.

However, the Browns QB still trails his brother, and Deion’s oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., a.k.a. Bucky, who currently holds the top spot as his father’s favorite.

Shedeur, though, sits ahead of three of his siblings. Deiondra takes the No. 3 spot, thanks to giving birth to Deion’s grandson, Snow, on the same day as his birthday. Yes, Coach Prime and little Snow now share an August 9th birthday. Shelomi lands at No. 4, while the fifth and final spot goes to Shilo. The Buccaneers’ safety, however, has a chance to climb the rankings if he impresses in his preseason debut for Tampa against the Titans.

” You are the only son to go take care of his brother, then come back to show love to his father. That’s why you number one. That’s right. I said it. He is the number one. Let me do the ranking since it’s my birthday. Bucky is number one. After last night, Shedeur Sanders is number two. I would say Deiondra is three because Snow’s birthday is the same birthday that I have. Bossi is upset but she is four due to numbering. And Shilo is yet to play, so he is five.”

While still recovering from his cancer operation, Sanders has returned to Colorado as the Buffaloes prepare to kick off their season at the end of August. Back in Boulder, he’s once again on the field with his players, training, coaching, and motivating them, as he hopes his third season with the Buffs will be the one that finally takes them to the playoffs.