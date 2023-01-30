NBA All-Star Events 2023: What are the Events in NBA All-Star Weekend?

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team LeBron forward LeBron James celebrates after making the game winning shot with Team LeBron forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA All-Star Weekend may just be the second most exciting event in the league after the Playoffs. Usually held in the middle of February, the All-Star weekend is a place for fans to watch almost all of the superstars indulge in skill games or team up and play against each other.

This year’s All-Star will be special. For one, the process of drafting the two teams has changed. While the draft was done a couple of days earlier before, it will now happen right before the game. We feel this will add another layer of drama to the spectacle awaiting us.

Like the latest draft process, in this article, we will detail all the anticipated events that will take place during the NBA All-Star Weekend 2023.

Also read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo is just different, keep going GOAT”: Magic Johnson, MarJon Beauchamp & NBA Twitter Laud Bucks MVP For his 50-points in 30 Minutes

Detail of Events on Friday during the NBA All-Star Weekend

Usually, Fridays are, in comparison to Saturday and Sunday, the most uneventful day during the All-Star weekend. Though this day marks the official start of the celebrations, it is still a buffer period for all that is to come.

Fans will get to witness just two events. The first one will be the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game where global celebs will play an exciting basketball game. NBA is yet to release the list of celebrities who will be on the roster.

Scheduled Events on Saturday, February 18th

The day will start with the NBA HBCU Classic game. This year’s showcase will feature Grambling State University and theSouthern University. The next event will then be the Skills Challenge followed by the 3-pt contest. The Last event of the Saturday night festivities will be the much-awaited Dunk contest.

This year’s dunk contest will feature Trey Murphy III from New Orleans, Kenyon Martin Jr. from Houston, Shaedon Sharpe from Portland, and Mac McClung who is a G League player.

The All-Star Game will be played on Sunday

There is no event bigger than the All-Star game in the entire weekend. Watching some of the biggest names in the NBA team up and face off is beyond exciting.

The 2023 #NBAAllStar Team Captains!#TeamLeBron#TeamGiannis TNT will air the 2023 NBA All-Star Draft as a new, live pregame segment at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 pm ET from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/uVrcB2h1Am — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2023

After last year, when Stephen Curry put on a show, this season’s NBA All-Star game will gather a lot of views. Fans will expect to see another legendary contest, this time between Team LeBron and Team Giannis.

Also read: “Scottie Pippen, I Want to Throw This Water on You”: When Stephen A Smith Went Berserk as Bulls Legend Declared LeBron James Better Than Michael Jordan