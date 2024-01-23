Dak Prescott’s Brother Reveals He Wants QB Out of Dallas After Getting Sick of the “Drama” From Fans

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks off the field after losing in the 2024 NFC wild card game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott is getting shot from all directions, after once more choking in the playoffs. He once again fell short of meeting the expectations set during the regular season as he and the Cowboys failed to make a deep run into the playoffs. And fans are clearly not happy.

However, Dak’s brother, Tad Prescott has grown tired of the Dallas Cowboys fan tweeting at him so he is taking matters into his own hands. Tad on X(formerly Twitter) mentioned that Dallas fans should refrain from personally messaging him as he has no influence over his brother’s decisions to stay or leave Dallas.

While Dak appreciates what the city and organization have done for his family, however, Tad is fed up with fans and the drama surrounding him. If it were up to Tad, they would leave the city but Dak’s love for the team and his desire to win Super Bowls with them keeps him committed.

Following Dak’s two costly interceptions against the Packers, he has become the scapegoat and fans are now demanding his exit from Dallas. The Cowboys suffered a decisive 48-32 defeat, continuing their playoff struggles since 1995. Fans are vociferously calling for Dak’s departure from Dallas, even as he faces contract renewal. Many believe he shouldn’t be granted a renewal and instead, the team should consider trading him.

One fan feels he hasn’t done anything in his time in Dallas.

A user expressed and said Dak can’t handle pressure and has been nothing but mediocre.

A fan stated Cowboys fans are supporting Dak’s bother Tad’s efforts to send his brother out of Dallas-

Tad has been defending his brother on social media for a long time. During the wildcard game, he indirectly called out Dallas’s defense for leaving Packers receivers open. After his tweet to fans asking them not to personally message him regarding Dak, he posted another tweet, clarifying that he has never spoken ill of the franchise or the city. It’s fans with whom he has a problem.

In the high-stakes environment of the NFL, it’s not new for narratives to change around QBs. It’s the lay of the land. Dak Prescott’s standing among fans sadly keeps taking a hit every postseason, after a high during the regular season. This has become something of a pattern for the QB for America’s team.

Fans Turn on Dak Prescott

Dak threw for 4516 yards along with 36 TDs and only 9 picks. He had a passer rating of 105.9 and was the frontrunner for the league MVP for a better part of the season. The Cowboys finished as NFC East champs and finished the season with a 12-5 record for 3rd consecutive season. As has been the case in the past, they fell short in the wild-card round.

Before the Packers game, the fans were high on Prescott and even advocated for him to win the MVP, so, it’s sad to see some of them change their tune following the loss. While Dak did turn the ball over twice, one of which ended being a pick 6, the whole team was in shambles throughout the match. The defense left the Packers receivers wide-open on many occasions.

In his 8 seasons in the league, Dak has taken the Cowboys to the postseason 5 times but has a 2-7 record. America’s team has had an abysmal record in the playoffs since their 1995 Super Bowl victory. Since then, the team has struggled to win in the playoffs. Jerry’s team had a 4-11 record in the playoffs between October 25, 1998, and October 25, 2023. Dak hasn’t been able to move past the divisional round.

So the question remains- Is it Dak’s fault or is this a deeper organizational issue? With coach McCarthy staying on, and Dak still on track for that big $ 60m-a-year contract, where does the team go from here? Will we be looking at same issues next season, or is there a change in the works?