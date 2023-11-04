While Patrick Mahomes’ Son Bronze Steals the Show Dressed as a Golf Ball, Jackson Mahomes Gets Viciously Trolled For His Comment on Family Halloween Picture

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (not pictured) wife Brittney, daughter Sterling, and brother Jackson watches the team warm up against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes and his family celebrated Halloween with a golf-themed twist. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, along with his wife Brittany, 2.5-year-old daughter Sterling, and nearly one-year-old son Bronze, donned golf-themed costumes for the occasion. Patrick was dressed as a golfer, while Brittany and Sterling wore caddie onesies. Bronze sported an adorable golf ball-themed outfit. The family posed for photos on their backyard golf green, showcasing their love for the sport.

And fans couldn’t help but be in awe at the Mahomies’ adorable Halloween choice. Though, in particular, all of the Mahomies’ admirers couldn’t help but fawn over the youngest Mahomes, Bronze’s costume. Many just called him the cutest golf ball ever, and we couldn’t agree more! And even Brittany also liked several such comments.

During the offseason, Brittany also shared photos of her summer with Patrick and their children, reflecting on their first offseason as a family of four. In July, Brittany posted a heartwarming video on her Instagram Story of Patrick leaving for training camp as the new NFL season began. The video featured Sterling saying goodbye to her father as he headed off for camp, with Brittany prompting her to say, “I love you.”

The Mahomes family’s Halloween celebration showcased their love for golf and their quality family time, capturing the hearts of fans and followers on social media. But those fans turned vicious as Bronze’s uncle and Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, commented on his nephew’s cuteness.

Jackson Mahomes Gets Boo’ed

The fans’ love for the Mahomes clan has always been overwhelming as they are calling them ‘the cutest family’. But after Jackson Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes’s younger brother’s assault controversy, it seems like all of them have turned against him. As the KC Current Co-owner took to IG to celebrate with ‘their fans’ the cuteness of her family, Jackson Mahomes couldn’t help but comment on the cuteness of his nephew like others. However, the fans didn’t even take his comment on Bronze lightly, as they turned vicious towards him in comments.

Jackson Mahomes with over one million followers, has been a controversial Mahomes, from his water dumping incident on fans to assault allegations. Jackson is currently under investigation for alleged assault incidents in February 2023. He is accused of shoving a waiter and forcibly kissing a restaurant owner. Attorney Brandan Davies has refuted these allegations, stating they have evidence contradicting the claims.

Jackson Mahomes’ behavior has made him a polarizing figure, drawing both supporters and critics in the NFL community. It will be interesting to note what the outcome would be for the latest ‘controversy’ the notorious Mahomes has found himself in. But it seems like fans, for now, aren’t happy with him.