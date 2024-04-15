Mel Kiper Shows How Buffalo Bills Can Dig Themselves Out of a Hole Without Trading Up in NFL Draft 2024

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, after having a coat thrown over him, walks to the bench in the waning minutes of their divisional game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. Allen had just thrown an interception towards the end of the fourth quarter. Dejected Bills Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills let go of a generational talent in Stefon Diggs, only to find themselves with a receiver-less roster. And even though many rumors said that the Bills would trade up to add help for Josh Allen, ESPN’s senior draft analyst, Mel Kiper, thinks otherwise. In a loaded wide receiver draft class, Kiper believes Brandon Beane will not have a problem getting a talented prospect while sitting at the 28th spot in the first round.

Thus, without putting any more draft capital on the line, they could very likely fulfill one of their biggest needs. In Kiper’s opinion, Josh Allen will be throwing to former Longhorns star Adonai Mitchell when the 2024 season commences. The 21-year-old receiver played for the Georgia Bulldogs for 2 seasons before taking his talents to Texas for a year. The star wideout even clinched back-to-back championships with the Bulldogs, so he comes with a winning pedigree.

But the most interesting part is that he completed the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine in just 4.34 seconds, despite standing tall at 6 feet 4 inches. He was also the key factor in showcasing big moments for both his teams. So, it wasn’t very surprising when several names, like the Bengals, Colts, and even the Dolphins, started popping up as suitors to sway the two-time Natty winner off his feet. But there are 19 top receivers in this draft class, so not much can be said for certain about the choices.

Nonetheless, if Kiper’s prediction were to come true, the Bills would fill up the Stefon Diggs-sized hole for a 28th overall pick. And that is a great win for Brandon Beane and company. It is widely believed that most of the receivers in this class are going to be NFL-ready, and Mitchell is certainly one of them.

Do Buffalo Bills Have More Options With 28th Overall Pick?

The Bills would surely flourish with Mitchell. He provides the size and speed that is required for a number one receiver. But even other teams are aware of that, and thus it will be a cutthroat competition to the finish line to get the best receivers in. And if, for whatever reason, the Bills miss out on the former Georgia Bulldog player, they can draft others, just as talented and reliable as Mitchell.

And better yet, some people like Von Miller are going as far as to predict that Beane will be trading up to get help for Josh Allen, as per BuffalowDown.com. If that were to be the case, there are several options present for the Bills. Some names, like Brian Thomas Jr., who is said to be the 4th best prospect in the draft, are on the radar. Although, with 11 picks, the 2023 AFC East winners have the most number of players to select from this year’s draft, they might not be willing to invest multiple picks in just one top wide receiver.

It is more likely that the Buffalo Bills will get into a slightly better position by investing in a 4th round pick and picking up a wideout like Ladd MaConkey, Xavier Worthy, Keon Coleman, Roman Wilson, or Jason Baker.

The mystery around the moves of the first round is higher than ever, and one can arguably say that it would be one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent history with the amount of talent on the line.