$500,000,000 Worth Mr. Beast Gives Tom Brady the Perfect Advice to Blow up His Latest Video; “I am Coming Out of Retirement”

Mr. Beast is the king of YouTube and Tom Brady the king of the gridiron and both seem to be good pals. $500,000,000 worth digital giant Mr. Beast sat down with NFL GOAT Brady in an epsidoe for the ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast and it turned out to be a blockbuster one.

During the episode, the content maestro had an ingenious idea about how to make the episode a hit. Mr. Beast gave Brady some advice to help his videos blow up and without a doubt, the 7x Super Bowl champion was left thoroughly impressed by Jimmy’s marketing skills.

Mr Beast Tries to Get Brady to Unretire (Again)

Jimmy Donaldson is undoubtedly a master marketer. He has grown his business to be extremely successful and is worth half a billion at the age of 24. In his appearance on the ‘Let’s Go!’ pod, he was asked by Jim Gray for tips on how to make the episode super successful. And Jimmy had a very YouTube answer. He said,

“Well, if you really wanted it to take off, I would have Tom say he’s coming out of retirement. Just say it Tom, say ‘I am coming out of retirement.'”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MadDogRadio/status/1711882346687852584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It was a funny moment but Brady fans sure hoped it was a real one. Unfortunately, Brady crossed his fingers while saying that he is coming out of retirement. Mr. Beast is clearly a marketing genius as fans were surely left excited at the prospect of Brady coming back from retirement. Tom Brady said, “very smart Jimmy.”

This moment is also testament to the friendship between Tom Brady and Mr. Beast. And this is not the first time the two joined hands to give fans an entertaining collaboration.

Tom Brady’s Viral Video With Mr. Beast

This isn’t the first time Tom and Mr. Beast came together for a video. A little while back, Mr. Beast tried “pulling Brady out of retirement” while hanging out on a $300 million worth boat.

Tom Brady and his children joined Mr Beast and his crew for a video atop a $300 million yacht, and the ex-QB couldn’t stop gushing about the “nicest yacht in a world.” The two men have yielded some extremely entertaining results whenever they have collaborated, and fans would be hoping for Mr Beast to finally successfully persuade Brady to come out of retirement a second time.